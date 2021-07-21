Erath County sees 32 new cases of COVID-19 in past two weeks

E-T staff report

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases across the nation due to the spread of the delta variant, Erath County has reported a total of 32 new cases over the past 14 days, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There have been no new deaths in Erath County attributed to complications from the virus since May 20, the DSHS reports.

Total confirmed cases in Erath County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, is reported at 2,905 with 70 total deaths attributed to the virus.

According to reports from the Texas Tribune, the positivity rate in Texas has crossed a 10% “red zone” threshold indicating that the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading among those who are unvaccinated.

The positivity rate has reached highs not seen since February. In mid-June it was as low as 2.8%. Statewide, hospitalizations have increased in the last three weeks, the Tribune reports.

As of July 17, 14.3 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine, which is 49.4% of Texas’ population, and 12.4 million people, or 42.7%, are fully vaccinated, the Tribune reports.

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine in Texas, regardless of occupation or health status. Only the Pfizer vaccine is available to people ages 12 to 17.

In Erath County, the DSHS reports that 64.05% of those ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated, while 29.48% of residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Several local resources are available for area residents to receive their vaccination.

Stephenville Medical and Surgical Clinic, 150 River North Blvd., is administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine every Thursday. Those interested are asked to call ahead at (254) 968-6051 and speak to a receptionist to schedule a visit.

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series available for adults 18+. The second dose will need to be given 28 days after first dose.

In addition, vaccines are available at the H-E-B, Tanglewood, CVS, and Wal-Mart pharmacy locations.

As of July 18, the state has reported approximately 2.6 million confirmed cases in 254 counties since the pandemic began. The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 15, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of July 18, 51,651 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas, the Tribune reported.