Graham/Washington intersection closed

E-T staff report

The SH 108 (Graham Street)/Washington Street intersection is closed beginning July 19 and will continue until the fall for brick pavement construction, weather permitting.

Motorists will be directed through a signed detour, according to a news release from TxDOT.

SH 108 will also remain closed between College and Washington streets for a local beautification project consisting of brick pavement installation. Local through traffic should follow the local signed detour on College to Belknap Street and return to US 108 on Blair Street. Commercial vehicles should follow the signed detour on US 377 to US 281 and return to SH 108 on FM 8.

During this closure, the hospital will be accessible to northbound traffic from Belknap or Blair streets.

In 2020, 186 workers and road users were killed in work zones. The leading causes – speeding and driver inattention – are entirely preventable, the release states.