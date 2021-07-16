Fraternity group stops in Stephenville during cross-country cycling journey

E-T staff report

STEPHENVILLE — The Journey of Hope South team made a stop in Stephenville on Wednesday as part of its 59-day, 3,600-mile, cross-country journey from Santa Barbara, Calilfornia, to Washington D.C.

This group of 20 cyclists and six crew members is one of two Journey of Hope teams dedicating their summer to reconnecting, through various shared experiences, with people with disabilities through grant funding and community engagement.

These men will average 75 miles per day on their journey from Santa Barbara to Washington, D.C.

The cyclists are collegiate members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity from across the nation.

Journey of Hope, organized by The Ability Experience, is a cycling trip that raises awareness and support for people with disabilities. Friendship Visits along the route allow team members the opportunities to engage and develop friendships with the community members for whom they are riding.

On Wednesday, the team arrived in Stephenville after a 105-mile day of cycling. They had dinner at Hideaway Ranch, where they stayed for the night before leaving for Fort Worth on Thursday morning.

Combined with corporate sponsorships, the two Journey of Hope teams will raise more than $400,000 and share a message of acceptance and inclusion for people with disabilities across the nation. The Ability Experience has raised more than $20 million in its 44-year history.