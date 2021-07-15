Stephenville woman killed in two-vehicle crash

E-T staff report

A Stephenville woman was killed in an early afternoon two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS troopers were called to the scene of the crash at 12:08 p.m. on U.S. Highway 67 in Erath County.

Tammie Lynn Combs, 50, of Stephenville was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DPS statement.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Chrysler van driven by Combs was traveling north on U.S. 67. Combs "failed to see a vehicle stopped in front of her preparing to turn left into a business. The Chrysler struck the rear of a trailer that was being towed by a 2005 International Cub Cadet."

Two passengers, ages 8 and 10, who were inside the Chrysler, were transported to a Stephenville hospital with undisclosed injuries, the release states.

The driver of the International Cub Cadet, Mark W. Lively, 63, of Hico, was not injured.

No additional information was available from DPS.

News of Combs' death was felt across the community late Wednesday.

Foster's Home for Children, where Combs worked, posted the following on its social media page:

"As many of you already know, Foster's Home suffered a tremendous loss today. Long time caregiver, Tammy Combs, passed away in a vehicle accident. We truly appreciate all the condolences and prayers sent our way. Please continue to pray for peace and comfort for the entire Combs family."