Stephenville FFAers bring home awards, honors from state convention

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Thirty-three Stephenville FFA members were recognized at the 2021 Texas FFA State Convention in Fort Worth held July 5-9.

Stephenville FFA members accumulated 11 state championships and $127,000 in scholarship money. Fourteen members will be competing for a national championship in the fall.

Kirsten Cline, Ryan Hess and Hudson Westbrook competed in the state public speaking events. Cline placed in the final 12 of the Senior Prepared Public Speaking Agricultural Communications and Technology Division. Hess placed in the final 24 of the Extemporaneous Public Speaking Division. Westbrook placed in the final 24 of the Soil and Water Stewardship Prepared Public Speaking Division.

Hannah Holden, Rylan Sperry, Ryan Hess, Maci Guay, Sterling Richmond, Elijah Cortez, Cameron Mayo, Shayla Mader, Autry Russel, Mayte Perez, Lexi Nelms, Jaci Lane, Charleigh Feuerbacher, Kaylee Fair, Esmae Velsen, Victoria Battenfield, Creece Brister, Henley Ballinger, Kirsten Cline, Hudson Westbrook, Ethan Cullis, Brad Beaty and Mason Butchee competed in the Texas FFA Agriscience Fair.

Holden placed third in the Animal Systems Division III. Sperry placed second in the Animal Systems Division V. Hess and Guay were named state champions of the Animal Systems Division VI. Richmond and Cortez placed third in the Environmental Services/Natural Resources Division IV.

Mayo placed third in the Environmental Services/Natural Resources Division V. Mader placed second in the Food Products and Processing Systems Division III. Perez and Russell placed sixth in the Food Products and Processing Systems Division IV.

Lane and Nelms placed second in the Food Products and Processing Systems Division VI. Fair and Feuerbacher placed third in the Plant Systems Division IV. Velsen placed second in the Plant Systems Division V.

Battenfield and Brister were named the state champions of the Power, Structural and Technical Systems Division IV. Ballinger placed third in the Social Systems Division III. Cline and Westbrook were named the state champions of the Social Systems Division IV.

Cullis placed second in the Social Systems Division V. Beaty and Butchee were named the state champions of the Social Systems Division VI.

Tyler Tucker led the Area IV Association delegate section as an Area Officer.

Daisy Leija competed in the State Spanish Creed Speaking Contest.

Davis, Krause, McGregor and Tuggle were recognized for receiving the $20,000 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Scholarship.

Hess was recognized for receiving the $20,000 San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo Scholarship.

Styron was recognized for receiving the $10,000 Richard Walrath Educational Foundation Scholarship.

Cullis, Mayo, Sperry, Hanna and Young received Lonestar Degrees. Jordan Smith was recognized for his Honorary Lonestar.

Cline was named the Texas FFA Runner-Up Star Chapter in Agriscience. Love was named the Texas FFA Runner-Up Star American in Placement. Wilson was named the state champion Texas FFA Star American in Agriscience.

Hess and Krause were recognized as Ford Leadership Scholars and their service projects were highlighted.

Stephenville FFA was recognized as a gold standard chapter in the Golden Horizon as a top chapter in the state of Texas.

Krause was also the state winner of the Agricultural Communications Proficiency Award. Hess placed seventh in the Beef Production (EN) Proficiency Division. McKinzie was the state winner of the Beef Production (PL) Proficiency Division. Velsen was the state winner of the Dairy Production (EN) Proficiency Division. Love was the state winner of the Forage Production Proficiency Division.

Hess was the state winner of the Service-Learning Proficiency Award. McGregor placed third in the Small Animal Production and Care Proficiency Division and also was the state winner of the Agricultural Research: Animal Systems Proficiency Award. Davis placed fourth in the Agricultural Research: Integrated Systems Proficiency Division.

Hess underwent an extensive process and was named the 2021-22 Texas FFA state vice president for the Area IV Association.

Stephenville FFA members excel throughout the year and their accomplishments are highlighted at the annual Texas FFA State Convention in July. However, the group would not be able to operate without the support of school administrators, community members and Texas FFA staff.

Thank you to the wonderful support of the Stephenville High School Administration. Thank you, Stephanie Traweek for your continued support for the program. Thank you, Jill Ward for always making sure we are financially able to compete. Thank you, Casey Hamilton for ensuring we had access to a place to work when the construction hindered our ability to do so at the high school.

Thank you, Jackie Hamilton for continued support of our members. Thank you, Afton Varnado for always coming to our special events. Thank you, Holly Hodges for always making sure the Ag teachers have substitutes throughout the year. Thank you, Shelby Womack for helping with internet and access to Microsoft Office when we were working on science fair. Thank you, Matt Underwood, Kathy Hampton and Kelly Magin for your continuous support of the program.

A special thank you to Micah Russell for preparing snacks for our members and Cindy Hess for taking pictures at the convention. Thank you to all of the supportive parents of Stephenville FFA, that we are blessed to have in our program.

Thank you to Dr. David Frazier for proofreading all of the state champion proficiency applications in preparation for National judging, reviewing all of our social systems surveys, providing a taste test panel and helping set up a taste test for one of our science fair projects and always being a constant supporter of our program.

Thank you, Tammy Glasscock for ensuring that all of our Science Fair, Proficiency, Star, Lonestar and American degree applications, and much more is taken care of at the state level. Thank you for giving your time to help us with our advancing teams and individual events to ensure we have the best chance possible at Nationals.