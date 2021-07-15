Hess elected Area IV FFA vice president

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Ryan Hess recently underwent an extensive seven-day election process where he showed his heart for service to the nominating committee and was named one of the 12 Texas FFA State Officers. He will serve the Texas FFA Association for the next year as the Area IV vice president.

Hess grew up in Stephenville raising and showing his herd of Santa Gertrudis cattle. The cherry red heifers were his stepping stone into the agricultural world and the FFA organization. He served on the board of directors for the National Junior Santa Gertrudis Association, and served as the national president his senior year of high school.

Hess completed a service project in collaboration with the Ford Leadership Scholars program and Chloe Krause, implementing workout equipment on the Bosque River Trailhead. He has been on many mission trips serving his community and spreading the word of God.

Hess is a highly decorated FFA member, being a five-time state champion and two-time national champion of agriculture. His Supervised Agriculture Experiences consist of maintaining and exhibiting his herd of Santa Gertrudis beef cattle; conducting agricultural research in plant, food, social and animal sciences; and service-learning, where he identified a need for his community and implemented a service project.

Hess has competed on the following FFA teams: Greenhand and Senior Chapter Conducting, Greenhand and Senior Quiz, Agricultural Issues Forum, Meats Evaluation, Marketing Plan and Food Science. He has placed in the top 10 in the state six times in his four years of competing in LDE and CDE contests.

Hess competed at the state level for four years with his Star Award and two years with his Proficiency Award based on his beef herd. He was named the state champion of the Service-Learning Proficiency Division with his service project SAE; state and national champion of the Plant Systems Division IV in 2018 with Chloe Krause; state champion and national finalist of the Food Products and Processing System Division III in 2019; state and national champion of the Social Systems Division V in 2020; and state champion of the Animal Systems Division VI in 2021 with Maci Guay. He will compete in the fall of 2021 with his proficiency and science fair projects at the National FFA Convention.

Hess was chosen as one of 10 San Antonio Livestock Show Scholarship recipients, and received $20,000 from the SALE organization. He has served as the Stephenville FFA Chaplin, first vice president and president, Pecan Valley District president and Area IV first vice president, as well as on numerous committees at and above the chapter level.

In addition to being active in the Stephenville FFA chapter, Hess is also very active in school activities, Breed Association, community and church. He served as the Stephenville High School student body president and WIT president.

Hess, a 2021 graduate of SHS, was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and on the A honor roll.

He is the son of Robbie and Cindy Hess and has a brother, Jordan.