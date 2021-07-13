Stephenville Community News in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Registration under way for fall rec sports

Registration is now open for 2021 fall sports hosted by the Stephenville Parks and Rec Department.

Youth Flag Football registration runs through Aug. 11. Season dates are Sept. 11-Oct. 30, for ages 5-12. Cost is $50 per participant.

Youth Volleyball registration runs through Aug. 11. Season dates are Sept. 11-Oct. 30, for ages 8-12. Cost is $50 per participant.

Youth Cheerleading registration runs through Aug. 11. Season dates are Sept. 11-Oct. 30, for ages 4-12. Cost is $50 per participant.

For more information or to register your child, visit the Recreation Hall office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Annual book sale scheduled

Friends of the Dick Smith Library Annual Book Sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. The event will be held at the Tarleton Center (Old Student Center) with parking available in P2, P3 and P9.

Established in 1990, The Friends of the Dick Smith Library at Tarleton State University is a volunteer organization dedicated to the support of the Library. Membership dues and the generosity of donors enable Friends to provide this support.

For more information, call Tonya Dobson at (254) 968-9474.

Community Pantry set for Thursday

The next Stephenville Community Pantry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 at the First Baptist Church Parking Lot, 334 W. Green St.

Participants are asked to bring a bag or box to carry food.

For the health and safety of our volunteers and community members items will distributed as a drive-thru.

For more information, call Jill Scott at (254) 965-2700.

Morning Star Ranch hosting garage sale fundraiser

Morning Star Ranch, a faith-based riding center for children, is hosting a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

It will be held at the Riata Storage Unit near 281-67 (just off Hyw 67, 3/10ths of a mile past United Cooperative/Hard 8 BBQ intersection).

There will be three storage units full of items for sale including: washer/dryer, clothes, boots, dinner table/chairs, house/kitchen items, books, and puzzles.

The sale is raising money for Morning Star Ranch. The facility "builds stable dreams" through equine-facilitated learning. Children gain life skills through ranch life, nature hikes, campfires, animal care and feeding, riding, maintaining equipment and more.

For more information, call (254) 592-1653.

Rotary Club hosting blood drive

The Stephenville Rotary Club will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at the Stephenville Walmart, 2765 W. Washington St.

A Carter BloodCare Bus will be on site to handle donations.

To sign up, visit ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/122962

For more information, call Joe McFarland at (254) 592-5695.

Master Gardeners hosting rainwater workshop

Erath County Master Gardeners is hosting a program on "Rainwater Harvesting, Water Quality and Irrigation" from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at the Stephenville Historical House Museum in the classroom.

Cost is $50 per person and participants leave with their own rain barrel.

For those wanting a rain barrel but are unable to attend, the Master Gardeners will make you one for $50.

For more information, call the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office at (254) 985-1460.

Cowboy Church hosts Family Fun Day

The Double N Cowboy Church Family Fun Day is held the third Saturday of every month at the Double N Cowboy Church Arena, 7202 E S Hwy 6, Dublin.

July's event is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 17.

There will be events for all ages — adults, beginners, and a few non-horse events.

There will be a flag race, barrels, team event, Washington poles and obstacles.

For more information, call Ron at (254) 979-4046.

Splashville hosting Parents Night Out

Splashville, 850 S. Graham Ave., is hosting a Parents Night Out event from 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

There will be a movie, swimming, games and dinner. The movie will be Disney's "Luca."

Ticket price is $15 per child and it is for ages 5-18.

For more information or to register, check out the Parks and Rec department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleparksandrecreation

CTFAC hosting photo exhibit

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting its latest exhibit by local Texas photographer and artist, Lara Etter, at the River North Gallery. The exhibit is on display through July 31.

"The Inspired Works of Lara Etter" showcases her still life and nature photography, as well as mixed media and acrylic paintings.

An Artist's Reception is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd.

For more information, call the CTFAC office at (254) 965-6190.

Elevate Realty hosting open house

Elevate Realty Group is hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 304 W. Live Oak St., Dublin.

There will be soda samplings from Dublin Bottling Co. along with food, music, games, and more.

For more information, call (817) 776-4545.

Church presents 'The Chosen' series

Cross Timbers Church of Christ, 1515 W Cedar St., presents "The Chosen," the first-ever multi-season series about the life of Christ.

The special presentation is scheduled for Sunday nights July 18, 25; and Aug. 8 and 15.

See Jesus through the eyes of those that met him: a charismatic fisherman drowning in debt, a troubled woman wrestling with real demons, a gifted politician ostracized by his family and his people, a religious leader struggling with his beliefs, and more.

A meal will be provided.

For more information, call (254) 968-6577.

COVID vaccine clinic set for Monday in Dublin

Texas Health Resources is hosting a COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Pop-Up Clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church of Dublin, 220 E. Live Oak St.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are also available by calling 1-855-318-7696, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended but not necessary.

Texas Health is vaccinating all persons ages 12 and older. Minors ages 12 through 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Priority will be given to those that are 50+ with a health condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

Smile Doctors Braces hosting luau

Smile Doctors Braces, 2414 Crocket Drive, is hosting a summer luau from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

You do not have to be a patient to enjoy games, snacks, giveaways, and free consults.

There will be dunk the doctor, flamingo ring toss, human ring toss, sand art, petting zoo and more. Snacks and treats will be served all day long.

For more information, call (325) 646-2515.

CASA information session scheduled

CASA 101 Informational Sessions are a no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being.

Join CASA staff and current advocates as they discuss what it means to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All sessions will be virtual via Zoom. Link to register can be found on the CASA CTA website at https://www.casacta.org/info

Summer 2021 dates:

• July 22: 5:30-6:30 p.m., at CASA Office

Rush, Kirby to perform next Summer Concert

The next Texstar Summer Concert Series featuring Tom Rush and Scott Kirby is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 22 at the Birdsong Amphitheater in Stephenville City Park.

Kirby is opening followed by Rush and Matt Nakoa.

The free music event is sponsored by Texstar Ford & Lincoln and the Stephenville Parks and Recreation Department. Bring a chair/blanket, snacks, drinks and enjoy great music with family and friends.

Erath GOP hosting campaign workshop

The Erath County Republican Party is hosting a campaign workshop by the Leadership Institute from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at Hampton Inn & Suites

910 S. Harbin Drive.

The workshop will teach individuals how to manage or contribute to a winning campaign. Participants will learn to create campaign, finance, and communication plans necessary to run successful campaigns at every level.

Ideal attendees are individuals who are looking to become more politically active. Candidates, spouses, campaign staff, activists, and volunteers are welcome attend.

Cost is $25 per person.

For more information, call 281-682-8654. To register online, visit leadershipinstitute.org/training/school.cfm?schoolID=52190

Elks hosting Fajita Night

The Stephenville Elks Club is hosting Fajita Night from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.

Fajita plates will be $12 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.

They can be picked up at the lodge at 1560 Hyman, Stephenville.

For more information, call (254) 396-3114.