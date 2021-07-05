Erath County Sheriff's Office adds two new deputies

E-T staff report

Sheriff Matt Coates and the Erath County Sheriff's Office congratulate Angela Williams and Kim Johnson on their appointment to the rank of deputy. Both recently completed a six-month law enforcement academy program at the Weatherford College Law Enforcement Academy.

Sheriff Matt Coates, second from left, was on hand to address the graduating class at Weatherford College Law Enforcement Academy when new Erath County deputies Angela Williams and Kim Johnson completed their six-month law enforcement academy program.
Sheriff Matt Coates presents badges to new Erath County deputies Angela Williams and Kim Johnson after they recently completed their six-month law enforcement academy program.

Williams was selected as the captain of the academy class and Johnson was selected as a lieutenant. Both received the Chief's Award for their service and dedication to the academy program and class.

At their graduation ceremony, Sheriff Coates had the opportunity to speak to the graduating class, family and friends present.