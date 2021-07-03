Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Farmers Market set for July 3

The next Stephenville Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, in the Downtown Plaza.

The Stephenville Farmers Market is held the first Saturday of every month May through November.

Fireworks show raises funds for veteran cause

Enjoy a fireworks show while supporting veterans.

The show will be held in a hay field. Directions:

From FM8 (Lingleville Highway) turn on CR 417 and go 3.3 miles to CR 416

From FM 2303 (Pigeon Road) turn on CR 417 and go 1.2 miles to CR 416.

Parking is 0.2 miles down CR 416 on the left in the big field.

Crazy Heart Sound & Lighting will provide sound with music starting at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at dark.

Local veterans will be recognized before the fireworks show.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome and will be given to Operation Second Chance Helping Heroes Move On.

Musical ensemble to perform at First UMC

The Cross Timbers Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble is scheduled to play at First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 4.

This performance will be open to the public.

The church is located at 328 W. Washington St.

CASA information session scheduled for July

CASA 101 Informational Sessions are a no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being.

Join CASA staff and current advocates as they discuss what it means to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All sessions will be virtual via Zoom. Link to register can be found on the CASA CTA website at https://www.casacta.org/info

Summer 2021 dates:

• July 6: Noon to 1 p.m., virtual

• July 22: 5:30-6:30 p.m., at CASA Office

Saint-Gobain hosting job fair

Saint-Gobain, the largest global abrasive supplier with products sold worldwide, is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 at 2770 W. Washington St.

They are seeking to fill manufacturing positions in all shifts. Benefits are available.

For more information, contact Tiffany Lavy at (254) 918-6596

Senior Center hosting dance

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St. will be hosting a Country Western Dance at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6.

Bring your partner and swing 'em round and round to musical guest Cowboy Country Production.

This is a free event and everyone is welcome.

For more information, call (254) 968-1288.

Saint-Gobain hosting blood drive

Saint-Gobain Abrasives, 2770 W. Washington St., will be hosting a Carter BloodCare Blood Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

To sign up online, go to ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/120711

For more information, call Lacey Fair at (254) 918-6400.

H-E-B hosting blood drive

Stephenville H-E-B, 2150 W. Washington St., will be hosting a Carter BloodCare Blood Drive from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

To sign up online, go to ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/124951

For more information, call Joyce Hackett at (254) 965-7063.

Foster's Home hosting garage sale

Foster's Home for Children is having a huge garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 8-10.

The sale will be held in their gym at 1779 N. Graham St.

Come make an offer on all kinds of goodies that didn't sell at the auction in March. Sale will be held rain or shine.

For more information, call (254) 968-2143.

SMSC hosting COVID vaccine clinic

Stephenville Medical & Surgical Clinic, 150 River North Blvd., will be administering the Moderna COVID vaccine every Thursday starting July 8.

Please call ahead and speak to any receptionist to schedule a visit, (254) 968-6051.

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series available for adults 18 and older. The second dose will need to be given 28 days after first dose.

Ribbon cutting set for Century 21 Property Advisors

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Century 21 Property Advisors at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Century 21 is located at 702 E. South Loop, Suite 102.

Century 21 Property Advisors provides real estate services for buyers and sellers in the Stephenville and North Central Texas area including land, residential and commercial.

For more information, call the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

Film by local teens to be screened at TSU

"The Light of Virsa" film screening is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center on the Tarleton State University campus.

"The Light of Virsa" is a feature-length film by Vining Sisters Productions. With a runtime of 90 minutes, the film was created and produced by teenagers in the DFW/Stephenville areas. It is a family-oriented film, which can be enjoyed by all ages.

Thanks to the generosity of a number of sponsors, admission to view this film is free.

For more information and to reserve a seat, visit www.lightofvirsastephenville.com/event-details/the-light-of-virsa-screening

Senior Center hosting monthly potluck

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center welcomes the public to join them from 11 a.m. to noon on July 9 for their Monthly Potluck. The center will be serving R&R Bar-B-Que sandwiches.

Attendance will need to be registered for this event. If you would like to bring a dessert or vegetable, this will be noted during registration and greatly appreciated.

To register for this event call the Stephenville Senior Citizen Center at (254) 918-1288 or visit the center at 164 E. College St.

Church presents 'The Chosen' series

Cross Timbers Church of Christ, 1515 W Cedar St., presents "The Chosen," the first-ever multi-season series about the life of Christ.

The special presentation is scheduled for Sunday nights July 11, 18, 25; and Aug. 8 and 15.

See Jesus through the eyes of those that met him: a charismatic fisherman drowning in debt, a troubled woman wrestling with real demons, a gifted politician ostracized by his family and his people, a religious leader struggling with his beliefs, and more.

A meal will be provided.

For more information, call (254) 968-6577.

CTFAC offering art camp

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council, 204 River North Blvd., is offering an art camp from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 12.

This special Art Camp will feature art instructors Stephanie Beach and Lauren

Betancur.

Campers will learn elements of art design, work with different media such as clay, watercolors, acrylics and collage. They will create up to 12 unique take-home art projects, plus sketches and practice papers.

Students will also receive a sketchbook, T-shirt, pencils, flower press and portfolio.

Refreshments will be provided.

The camp is open to boys and girls ages second grade and up. Cost is $130 per child ($150 after July 1). Limited scholarships are available.

For more information or sign up your child, call (254) 965-6190 or email info@ctfac.com