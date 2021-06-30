Variety of Fourth of July events on tap for Stephenville

E-T staff report

Saturday is the day. Come on down to the City Park and celebrate Independence Day.

Events start with a parade at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at the south entrance of the park, turn north on Graham Street, turn west on Belknap Street and then turn west on Washington Street. The parade will end at Harbin and Washington.

In addition to the parade, there will be a barbecue cookoff, classic car show, Splashville will be open, food trucks, mini golf, the Great American Petting Farm, a train ride, lawn mower races, face painting, live entertainment and fireworks.

The vendors, mini golf, petting farm and train will begin at 2 p.m. near the tennis courts. At 3 p.m., there will be lawnmower races. (See the included map for specific locations of these events.)

Hosted by Justin's Collision Center, hotrod lawnmower racing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Registration is scheduled for 1 p.m. and practice at 2 p.m.

For more information, call Justin McCann at (254) 485-1823.

For racing rules and classes, visit www.stephenvilletexas.org/events/details/lawnmower-races-07-03-2021-25592

The Stephenville Elks Lodge is hosting its inaugural BBQ cookoff at Century Park with an 80/20 payout. Items to be cooked include chicken, ribs, pork, brisket, cook's choice, and sanctioned beans.

The inaugural Elks DAP (Drug Awareness Program) Classic Car Show, also hosted by the Stephenville Elks Lodge, is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m.

Categories include: Best in Show (with runner up); Best Muscle Car (with runner up); and Best Truck (with runner up). Awards will be presented at 3:15 p.m.

Live entertainment for the TexStar Ford Summer Nights Concert Series will be the Tejas Brothers and Larry Joe Taylor.

The Tejas Brothers take the stage at 7 p.m., followed by Taylor at 8:30 p.m. at the Birdsong Amphitheater.

The Tejas Brothers are a self-described "Tex-Mex Honky Tonk" band from Fort Worth that play anything from Freddy Fender to George Jones.

Larry Joe Taylor started out in the early 1970s. Influenced by the songs of Guy Clark, Jerry Jeff Walker, The Doors and Bob Dylan, Taylor writes songs that form his own genre he likes to call “Coastal & Western,” according to his website larryjoetaylor.com.

The concert is free and concertgoers are asked to bring a chair or blanket. Music fans are welcome to bring their own food/drink.

Capping off the day of fun and celebration will be a fireworks show at 10 p.m.