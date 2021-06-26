Parade, BBQ cookoff, fireworks on tap for Fourth of July bash

E-T staff report

The city of Stephenville Parks and Rec Department along with other local groups, is planning an Independence Day celebration you won't want to miss.

Events will kick off on Saturday, July 3 with a parade at 9 a.m.

The parade will begin at the south entrance of City Park, turn north on Graham Street, and turn west on Washington Street. The parade will end at Harbin and Washington, according to information on the SPARD website.

The deadline for entries in the parade is Wednesday, June 30. Online registration and more information on the parade are available at www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/parade-information-registration

In addition, there will be a barbecue cookoff, classic car show, Splashville will be open, food trucks, mini golf, the Great American Petting Farm, a train ride, live entertainment and fireworks.

The Stephenville Elks Lodge is hosting its inaugural BBQ cookoff on July 2-3 at the City Park.

BBQ cookoff entry fee is $200 with an 80/20 payout. Items to be cooked include chicken, ribs, pork, brisket, cook's choice, and sanctioned beans.

For more information on the cookoff, contact Keven Hallock at (254) 979-5019.

The inaugural Elks DAP (Drug Awareness Program) Classic Car Show, also hosted by the Stephenville Elks Lodge, is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the City Park.

Categories include: Best in Show (with runner up); Best Muscle Car (with runner up); and Best Truck (with runner up). Awards will be presented at 3:15 p.m.

To register or for more information, email stephenvilleareaelks@yahoo.com or call Dani Dunbar at (405) 496-7674.

Live entertainment for the TexStar Ford Summer Nights Concert Series will be the Tejas Brothers and Larry Joe Taylor.

The Tejas Brothers take the stage at 7 p.m., followed by Taylor at 8:30 p.m. on July 3 at the Birdsong Amphitheater.

The concert is free and concertgoers are asked to bring a chair or blanket. Music fans are welcome to bring their own food/drink.

Capping off the evening will be a fireworks show at 10 p.m.