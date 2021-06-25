Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital of Stephenville resumes labor, delivery services

Patty Hullett

Special to the Empire-Tribune

“Erath County is a great place to live and work — and again it’s a great place to have a baby," according to a recent news release provided by Media Relations Specialist Andy Wilson of Texas Health Resources.

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital of Stephenville announced that its labor and delivery services resumed on June 7. Led by Dr. James Cawley, M.D., a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist, his work commenced recently at Texas Health Women’s Care in Stephenville, a Texas Health Physicians Group practice.

With a normal annual volume of 400 births, Texas Health Stephenville unfortunately had to suspend its labor and delivery services in August of 2019 because of retirements and departures of obstetricians on the hospital’s staff. The hospital conducted an aggressive recruitment program to restore services, resulting in Cawley joining the medical staff. The hospital is continuing to recruit additional OB/GYN physicians for its growing program.

“We’re excited to again offer labor and delivery services to the people of Erath County and surrounding areas,” said Christopher Leu, Texas Health Stephenville president. “We appreciate our community members’ patience over the past two years and look forward to working with Dr. Cawley to bring new life into the world at our hospital.”

Cawley has practiced women’s healthcare in the Mineral Wells area for more than 30 years. A native Texan, he grew up on a ranch outside Eldorado. He received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Texas Tech University and medical degree from Texas Tech University School of Medicine.

After completing his internship and residency at St. Luke’s Hospital/UH Case Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, he returned to Texas to practice. He has been board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology since 1989.

While attending medical school, Cawley met his wife, Dori, who is also a physician. They have four children. In his spare time, he enjoys family activities, hunting and fishing, reading and medical mission trips, serving around the globe.

Along with retaining staff, Texas Health Stephenville recently completed a $570,000 upgrade and renovation to its labor and delivery unit. The Women’s Center offers nine suites to provide a private and comforting environment for mother and family.

Additionally, the Women’s Center offers birth navigator services. The navigator helps guide and provide information throughout an expectant mom’s pregnancy, including prenatal education, pre-registration, financial assistance and breastfeeding resources.

“We look forward to renewing our long-term commitment and service to expecting mothers and their families. We’re delighted to be back,” Leu said.

“I am thrilled to join the team of Texas Health Women’s Care and Texas Health Stephenville," Cawley said. "Both are beautiful places to welcome all new and existing patients. This is a very exciting time to bring new lives into the world.”

Since the reopening on June 7, the doctor has delivered three babies in the new facilities. And he adds, “Even more births are scheduled in the coming weeks. This is going to be a busy summer for the Texas Health Stephenville Labor and Delivery Department.”

The incoming expectant mothers should feel very comfortable with this veteran OB-GYN physician, as he has been practicing since 1987, and he has served his patients for more than 34 years. He is proud to say that he has brought approximately 7,000 lives into this world.