AgTexas Farm Credit awards $21,000 in local scholarships

Special to the Empire-Tribune

AgTexas Farm Credit Services awarded $21,000 in scholarships virtually from the AgTexas corporate office in Lubbock on Facebook Live. The member-owned cooperative, which provides financial services to the agricultural community in 43 Texas counties, hosted a drawing for the scholarships on May 13.

“We are honoring some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas with this program,” says AgTexas Farm Credit CEO Tim McDonald. “These students represent the next generation of agriculture in Texas and the United States. It’s our privilege to pay tribute to their achievements thus far and encourage them for the future.”

Outstanding 4-H and FFA high school students received prominent recognition for their dedication to agriculture through AgTexas Farm Credit Services’ 6th Annual Ag Youth Scholarship Program.

In the Central Texas Region, five (5) students each received a $1,000 scholarship. Those students were Kassidy Langley (Hico FFA), Dakota Lindemulder (Arlington FFA), Brayden DeBorde (Ellis County 4-H), Clayton Golden (Ellis County Shooting Sports 4-H), and Tres Pennington (Paradise FFA).

A total of eighteen Central Texas area high school senior FFA and 4-H students received recognition from November 2020 through April 2021. Among these were Mackenzie Mathis (Dublin FFA), Kassidy Langley (Hico FFA), Emery Brewer (Glen Rose FFA), Jillian Kennedy (Eastland FFA), and Nick Mayberry (Hood County 4-H).

AgTexas awarded a total of $21,000 in scholarships among its three regions and has now presented nearly $115,000 through the program.

These 4-H and FFA programs help introduce many of their participants to agriculture, allowing students to learn and apply science and technology to make farming and ranching more productive and offer promising futures.

“We are very pleased to have created the Ag Youth of the Month program because it brings positive attention to young people who are investing in our state and nation as well as their own futures,” concluded McDonald.

AgTexas is a rural lending cooperative, providing financing for real estate and operating capital, as well as insurance, leasing and cash management services for the Ag industry since 1934. Today, AgTexas serves approximately 3,500 members in 43 counties through 13 offices, including Burleson, Hillsboro and Stephenville.

In Central Texas, AgTexas serves Brown, Comanche, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Johnson, Navarro, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise counties.