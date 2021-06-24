Texas Health Stephenville welcomes first baby since resuming labor, delivery services

Special to the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — Family and staff members at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville celebrated the joy of new life when Isaac Martinez was delivered at the hospital at 7:59 p.m. on June 15.

Isaac was the first baby born at Texas Health Stephenville since the hospital resumed labor and delivery services on June 7 after a two-year hiatus, making him the first baby of 2021 (and potentially taking the title retroactively for 2020).

Proud parents Bianca Huizar and Ezekiel Martinez of Throckmorton welcomed their son, who was 20 1/2 inches long and weighed in at 8 pounds.

Isaac was delivered by James Cawley, M.D., a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist on the hospital’s medical staff and at Texas Health Women’s Care in Stephenville, a Texas Health Physicians Group practice. Cawley practiced women’s healthcare in the Mineral Wells area for more than 30 years before joining the Texas Health Stephenville medical staff.

Texas Health Stephenville had a normal annual volume of 400 births prior to the hiatus. The hospital recently completed a $570,000 upgrade and renovation to its labor and delivery unit. The Women’s Center offers nine suites to provide a private and comforting environment for mother and family.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Isaac and congratulate Bianca and Ezekiel. There’s no better place to celebrate such a joyous occasion than right here in Stephenville,” said Christopher Leu, Texas Health Stephenville president.