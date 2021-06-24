June 30 is deadline for Fourth of July parade

E-T staff report

Join the Stephenville Parks and Recreation Department for a Fourth of July parade.

Parade check-in begins at 7 a.m. and the parade begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.

The theme of this year's parade is "All-American."

Staging will begin at the main entrance of the City Park. Entrants will be placed in a single-file line starting at the south entrance of the park.

All entries must load/unload in the City Park parking lot prior to getting into line for the parade. Only vehicles and floats actually participating in the parade will be allowed in the staging area, according to information provided by SPARD.

The parade will begin at the south entrance of the park, turn north on Graham Street then west onto Washington Street. The parade will end at Harbin and Washington. Floats should turn south on Harbin, then turn east onto Long Street to return to the park.

Each entry must maintain its assigned position throughout the parade and keep a distance of no less than 20 feet and no more than 30 feet from the preceding entry.

For those who will be including animals in their entry, they must provide their own clean-up crew that will remain with the animals at all times. All animals must have updated vaccinations and be in good medical health and be able to cope with crowds, noise and other animals.

Each float/truck driver must be the holder of a valid driver’s license. The driver must stay with the float at all times, including when in staging area and an adult must be on floats where there are children.

Deadline to register an entry for the parade is Wednesday, June 30.

For more information or to register, go to www.stephenvilletexas.org/events/details/deadline-to-register-for-july-4th-parade-25453, call Stephenville Parks and Recreation at (254) 918-1295, or stop by their office at 378 W. Long St.