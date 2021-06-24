Erath County Courthouse, justice center evacuated on report of suspicious package; both buildings cleared, reopened

E-T staff report

The Erath County Courthouse and Donald R. Jones Justice Center were both evacuated on Thursday on a report of a suspicious package that, after an investigation, was determined to not be harmful.

Deputies with the Erath County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the courthouse, 100 W. Washington St., and upon arrival were told that the package was located near the north entrance of the main courthouse, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies took possession of the package and conducted an investigation.

After first believing the package to contain a life-threatening device, further investigation determined it "did not contain anything life threatening," according to the release.

As a standard to this type of investigation and as a precaution, both facilities were evacuated. Both buildings were then searched by officers with the Stephenville Police Department.

After being cleared, both buildings were reopened.