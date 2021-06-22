Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Prime Metal hosting job fair

Prime Metal Buildings & Components seeks to fill 25+ openings at a job fair Wednesday, June 23 at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 910 S. Harbin Drive.

Hiring managers will be conducting interviews on-site and will be prepared to hire on the spot.

They are looking for welders/fitters, yard/shop hands, general maintenance and repair workers, roll form operators, painters, and a receptionist to join our team.

Prime offers competitive pay, fully covered employee health insurance, a 50% matching 401(k) package up to $2,500 per year, and a $10,000 life insurance policy for all employees. Comprehensive dental, vision, and supplemental life insurance options are also available.

For more information about the available jobs, visit www.primebldg.com/employment

Applicants should bring their social security card/birth certificate and a valid ID card.

CASA information session scheduled for June, July

CASA 101 Informational Sessions are a no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being.

Join CASA staff and current advocates as they discuss what it means to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All sessions will be virtual via Zoom. Link to register can be found on the CASA CTA website at https://www.casacta.org/info

Summer 2021 dates:

• June 24: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at CASA Office

• July 6: Noon to 1 p.m., virtual

• July 22: 5:30-6:30 p.m., at CASA Office

Crawfish benefit set for Legion Post 240

A crawfish benefit for American Legion Post 240 is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at The Shack, 309 W. Washington St.

Donate $20 to receive 2 pounds of crawfish, a half pound of shrimp, one corn and one potato.

Live music will be provided by C.B. Sutton

The post is also raffling a Colt M4 Carbine AR15 .223/5.56. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at The Shack or American Legion Post 240. The winning ticket will be drawn on Veterans Day.

CTFAC features quilts by local residents

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council, 204 River North Blvd., is celebrating beautiful and unique quilt art by members of the local community at its River North Gallery.

This exhibit will be open June 1-25, with a special artist's reception on Saturday, June 19, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Fundraiser set to help with medical expenses

A barbecue fundraiser is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Andy's Tire Service and O'Reilly's Auto Parts in Stephenville. Proceeds from the fundraiser go to Sandy Sparks in her battle with cancer.

Plates are $15 each and include choice of pulled pork or brisket, baked beans, potato salad, two slices of bread, pickles, onions and barbecue sauce.

For more information, contact Brandi Reeves at (254) 485-1090.

Cross Timbers Classic set for June 26

The Cross Timbers Classic charity golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 26, at the Squaw Valley Golf Club, 2439 E. Highway 67, Glen Rose.

Check in is set for 7 a.m. with a shotgun start to follow at 8:30 a.m. Lunch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The 18-hole tournament will have two groups per hole and four golfers per group.

Registration for a team of four is $400 and includes: One 4-person team for The Cross Timbers Classic charity golf scramble; all associated green fees and cart fees; breakfast before the scramble; and lunch after the scramble.

Funds raised will benefit Cross Timbers Family Services, which provides crisis services, emergency shelter, counseling internship programs, medical aid, and 24-hour emergency assistance to the Stephenville area.

For more information or to register, visit www.crosstimbershelps.org

Senior Care hosting car parade

A Car Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at Senior Care at Stephenville, 2601 Northwest Loop.

Decorate your vehicle however you wish with streamers, balloons, signs, or more. Help make this event special for the residents of Senior Care.

Line up at 9:45 a.m. on Dogwood and Westwood street and follow the signs for parade route.

Call Kim Chamley at (254) 459-5208 or Michelle Schlentz at (254) 459-5214 for more information or to sign up.

Lucky Vines hosting live music

Lucky Vines Vineyard and Winery is hosting live music by Brandon Scott from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

Lucky Vines is located at 675 County Road 497, Dublin.

For more information, visit www.luckyvines.com

Fossil Rim hosting Twilight T.W.A.N.G.

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, 2299 County Road 2008, Glen Rose, is hosting Twilight T.W.A.N.G., a fun event where patrons can spend an evening exploring the nature of Texas.

The Twilight T.W.A.N.G. education program includes an adventure into the park, nature walk to test your senses, campfire/s’mores science, and plenty of surprises as the team's educator keeps the fun coming.

The event continues on the following dates: June 26.

Fee for the program is $50 per person with a five-person minimum. Registration can be done in advance online at https://fossilrim.org/twilight-twang-reg/.

For more information, email info@fossilrim.org or visit fossilrim.org

Masonic Lodge hosts blood drive

The Stephenville Masonic Lodge, 244 S Columbia St., is hosting a Carter BloodCare Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

To sign up online, visit ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123384

For more information, contact Johnnie Hutchins at (254) 396-1243.

Church presents 'The Chosen' series

Cross Timbers Church of Christ, 1515 W Cedar St., presents "The Chosen," the first-ever multi-season series about the life of Christ.

The special presentation is scheduled for Sunday nights June 27; July 11, 18, 25; and Aug. 8 and 15.

See Jesus through the eyes of those that met him: a charismatic fisherman drowning in debt, a troubled woman wrestling with real demons, a gifted politician ostracized by his family and his people, a religious leader struggling with his beliefs, and more.

A meal will be provided.

For more information, call (254) 968-6577.

Musical ensemble to perform at church

The Cross-Timbers Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble will play at Valley Grove Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 27.

This performance is open to the public.

The church is located at 1731 S US Hwy 281.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for June 28

Texas Health Resources is hosting a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic on Monday, June 28, at First Baptist Church, 220 E. Live Oak St., Dublin.

Vaccines appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To make an appointment, call 1-855-318-7696. Appointments can be made Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is recommended, but not necessary. All adults and children 12 and older are now eligible to receive this vaccine. Priority will be given to those that are 50+ with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

Humane Society hosting microchip clinic

Erath County Humane Society, 891 East Road, is hosting a drive-thru microchip clinic.

During the Fourth of July holiday, and the days leading it up to it when people start celebrating with noisy fireworks, many pets run away from the sights and sounds making the day after Independence Day the busiest of the year for shelters.

Clinics are scheduled for June 28 through July 2. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Wednesday from 3-6 p.m.

Cost is $5 for shelter animals and $10 for all others.

For more information, call (254) 965-3247

Property tax deadline nearing

The Erath County Tax Office reminds property owners that Wednesday, June 30, is the last day to pay their 2020 property taxes without the 20% attorney’s fee.

US Postal Service postmark will be accepted as proof of date.

Online payments can be made at www.texaspayments.com/072000

June 30 is deadline for Fourth of July parade

Join the Stephenville Parks and Recreation Department for a Fourth of July parade.

Parade check in begins at 7 a.m. and the parade begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.

The theme of this year's parade is "All-American."

The parade will begin at the south entrance of the city park, turn north on Graham, then west on Washington. The parade will end at Harbin and Washington.

Deadline to register is June 30.

For more information or to register, go to www.stephenvilletexas.org/events/details/deadline-to-register-for-july-4th-parade-25453 or call SPARD at (254) 918-1295.

James to perform July 2 at Hearsay

Davin James is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 2 at Hearsay Wine Bar, 270 W. College St.

Growing up in North Louisiana, James' music is described more “black water” than “red dirt”. Through the 80’s, he played honky-tonks, covering Hank Jr. and Lynyrd Synyrd as well as top 40 country songs.

In 1995, Texas music legend, Gary P. Nunn was handed a cassette tape that launched James' career in Texas country.

Tickets are $10 and a limited number are available for purchase through Venmo @lisa-pendleton-0.

Elks, SPARD hosting BBQ cookoff

The Stephenville Elks Lodge and city Parks and Rec Department are hosting an inaugural BBQ cookoff on July 2-3 at the City Park.

BBQ cookoff entry fee is $200 with an 80/20 payout. Items to be cooked include chicken, ribs, pork, brisket, cook's choice, and sanctioned beans.

In addition, there will be a classic car show, parade, Splashville will be open, food trucks, live entertainment, fireworks and more.

For more information, contact Keven Hallock at (254) 979-5019.

Farmers Market set for July 3

The next Stephenville Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, in the Downtown Plaza.

The Stephenville Farmers Market is held the first Saturday of every month May through November.

Entries sought for classic car show

The inaugural Elks DAP (Drug Awareness Program) Classic Car Show, hosted by the Stephenville Elks Lodge and city Parks and Rec department, is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the city park, 378 W. Long St.

Categories include: Best in Show (with runner up); Best Muscle Car (with runner up); and Best Truck (with runner up).

Awards will be presented at 3:15 p.m.

To register or for more information, email stephenvilleareaelks@yahoo.com or call Dani Dunbar at (405) 496-7674.

Tejas Brothers, Larry Joe Taylor set for free July 3 concert

TexStar Ford presents the next concert in its Summer Nights Concert Series with the Tejas Brothers and Larry Joe Taylor at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the Birdsong Amphitheater in the City Park.

The concert is free and concertgoers are asked to bring a chair or blanket. Music fans are welcome to bring their own food/drink.