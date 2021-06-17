Folmar joins SPARD as recreation coordinator

E-T staff report

Houston Folmar has been named the new recreation coordinator for the Stephenville Parks and Rec Department.

Folmar is from Corsicana, but has lived in Stephenville since 2015. She says her favorite thing about Stephenville is the sense of community.

Folmar earned a bachelor's degree in marketing at Tarleton State University in 2019 and is pursuing a master's degree in hospitality specializing in events and tourism at the University of North Texas.

A couple of fun facts: Folmar said Wyoming is her favorite place on the planet and she loves shoes.