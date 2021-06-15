Stephenville Community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Community Pantry set for Thursday

The next Stephenville Community Pantry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the First Baptist Church parking lot, 334 W. Green St.

This Tarrant Area Food Bank Program brings food to qualified Erath County families every third Thursday of the month.

Recipients are asked to bring a box to carry the food.

For the health and safety of volunteers and community members items will distributed as a drive-through.

For more information, call Jill Scott at (254) 965-2700.

Gordon ISD hosts golf fundraiser

The sixth annual Gordon ISD Technology Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, June 18 at Canyon West Golf Club, 160 Clubhouse Drive, Weatherford.

Check in is at noon and tee off is at 1 p.m.

The 4-person scramble is $75 per player or $300 per team.

Contests and prizes include:

• Dixon Golf Challenges

• Par 5 Challenge-$20

• Par 3 Challenge-$10

• Hole in One 10K Challenge (par 3)

• Prizes for first- through third-place teams and last place

• Mulligans $10 or three for $20

• Raffle items

Gordon ISD is committed to providing a quality educational environment for all students. Help achieve that goal by enjoying a game of golf with some friends or by sponsoring the tournament.

All entry fees, sponsorships, and donations will go toward funding technology at Gordon ISD.

For more information or to register, visit www.gordonisd.net

Rotary Club hosts blood drive

The Stephenville Rotary Club will host a blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, June 18.

A Carter BloodCare bus will be at the Stephenville Walmart, 2765 W. Washington St.

To register online, go to ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/122960

For more information, contact Joe McFarland at (254) 592-5695.

Church presents 'The Chosen' series

Cross Timbers Church of Christ, 1515 W Cedar St., presents "The Chosen," the first-ever multi-season series about the life of Christ.

The special presentation is scheduled for Sunday nights June 20, 27; July 11, 18, 25; and Aug. 8 and 15.

See Jesus through the eyes of those that met him: a charismatic fisherman drowning in debt, a troubled woman wrestling with real demons, a gifted politician ostracized by his family and his people, a religious leader struggling with his beliefs, and more.

A meal will be provided.

For more information, call (254) 968-6577.

Retirement community hosts bake sale

Good Tree Retirement Community, 2010 Good Tree St., is hosting a bake sale supporting the Alzheimer's Association from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or until sold out) on Monday, June 21.

Every year, the community holds a fundraiser in honor of the Longest Day — the Summer Solstice — for the Alzheimer's Association.

Stop by to make a donation or pick up a sweet treat. All profits and proceeds will go to the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information, call (254) 365-9897.

H-E-B hosting blood drive

Stephenville H-E-B will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 21.

A Carter BloodCare bus will be at the store, 2150 W. Washington St.

To register online, go to ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/124950

For more information, call Joyce Hackett at (254) 965-7063.

Theatre at Tarleton schedules summer day camp

Theatre at Tarleton is hosting a series of day camp sessions beginning June 21.

Seventh- to 12th-grade campers will receive training in acting, improvisation, lighting, sound, sets, makeup, costumes, scenic painting, voices, props, staging and blocking.

Sessions are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30 and July 2, 7, 8 and 9, highlighted by a free performance July 9 of Alice in Wonderland at 4:30 p.m. in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center.

Camp cost is $125, and space is limited. Contact Fine Arts Summer Camp Director Prudence Jones at pljones@tarleton.edu or (254) 968-9669.

Book Club hosts discussion on 'Educated'

The Book Club is hosting a discussion of "Educated" by Tara Westover at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, on the main floor.

From amazon.com: "Born to survivalists in the mountains of Idaho, Tara Westover was seventeen the first time she set foot in a classroom. Her family was so isolated from mainstream society that there was no one to ensure the children received an education, and no one to intervene when one of Tara’s older brothers became violent. When another brother got himself into college, Tara decided to try a new kind of life. Her quest for knowledge transformed her, taking her over oceans and across continents, to Harvard and to Cambridge University."

This discussion is presented by the Friends of the Stephenville Public Library.

The Book Club is open to those who are passionate about reading and enjoy good conversation. The public is welcome to this discussion and to join the club.

CASA information session scheduled for June, July

CASA 101 Informational Sessions are a no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being.

Join CASA staff and current advocates as they discuss what it means to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All sessions will be virtual via Zoom. Link to register can be found on the CASA CTA website at https://www.casacta.org/info

Summer 2021 dates:

• June 24: 7-8 p.m.

• July 6: Noon to 1 p.m.

• July 22: 7-8 p.m.

Crawfish benefit set for Legion Post 240

A crawfish benefit for American Legion Post 240 is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at The Shack, 309 W. Washington St.

Donate $20 to receive 2 pounds of crawfish, a half pound of shrimp, one corn and one potato.

Live music will be provided by C.B. Sutton

The post is also raffling a Colt M4 Carbine AR15 .223/5.56. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at The Shack or American Legion Post 240. The winning ticket will be drawn on Veterans Day.

CTFAC features quilts by local residents

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council, 204 River North Blvd., is celebrating beautiful and unique quilt art by members of the local community at its River North Gallery.

This exhibit will be open June 1-25, with a special artist's reception on Saturday, June 19, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Cross Timbers Classic set for June 26

The Cross Timbers Classic charity golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 26, at the Squaw Valley Golf Club, 2439 E. Highway 67, Glen Rose.

Check in is set for 7 a.m. with a shotgun start to follow at 8:30 a.m. Lunch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The 18-hole tournament will have two groups per hole and four golfers per group.

Registration for a team of four is $400 and includes: One 4-person team for The Cross Timbers Classic charity golf scramble; all associated green fees and cart fees; breakfast before the scramble; and lunch after the scramble.

Funds raised will benefit Cross Timbers Family Services, which provides crisis services, emergency shelter, counseling internship programs, medical aid, and 24-hour emergency assistance to the Stephenville area.

For more information or to register, visit www.crosstimbershelps.org

Masonic Lodge hosts blood drive

The Stephenville Masonic Lodge, 244 S Columbia St., is hosting a Carter BloodCare Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

To sign up online, visit ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/123384

For more information, contact Johnnie Hutchins at (254) 396-1243.

June 30 is deadline for Fourth of July parade

Join the Stephenville Parks and Recreation Department for a Fourth of July parade.

Parade check in begins at 7 a.m. and the parade begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.

The theme of this year's parade is "All-American."

The parade will begin at the south entrance of the city park, turn north on Graham, then west on Washington. The parade will end at Harbin and Washington.

Deadline to register is June 30.

For more information or to register, go to www.stephenvilletexas.org/events/details/deadline-to-register-for-july-4th-parade-25453 or call SPARD at (254) 918-1295.

James to perform July 2 at Hearsay

Davin James is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 2 at Hearsay Wine Bar, 270 W. College St.

Growing up in North Louisiana, James' music is described more “black water” than “red dirt”. Through the 80’s, he played honky-tonks, covering Hank Jr. and Lynyrd Synyrd as well as top 40 country songs.

In 1995, Texas music legend, Gary P. Nunn was handed a cassette tape that launched James' career in Texas country.

Tickets are $10 and a limited number are available for purchase through Venmo @lisa-pendleton-0.

Elks, SPARD hosting BBQ cookoff

The Stephenville Elks Lodge and city Parks and Rec Department are hosting an inaugural BBQ cookoff on July 2-3 at the City Park.

BBQ cookoff entry fee is $200 with an 80/20 payout. Items to be cooked include chicken, ribs, pork, brisket, cook's choice, and sanctioned beans.

In addition, there will be a classic car show, parade, Splashville will be open, food trucks, live entertainment, fireworks and more.

For more information, contact Keven Hallock at (254) 979-5019.

Farmers Market set for July 3

The next Stephenville Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, in the Downtown Plaza.

The Stephenville Farmers Market is held the first Saturday of every month May through November.

Entries sought for classic car show

The inaugural Elks DAP (Drug Awareness Program) Classic Car Show, hosted by the Stephenville Elks Lodge and city Parks and Rec department, is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the city park, 378 W. Long St.

Categories include: Best in Show (with runner up); Best Muscle Car (with runner up); and Best Truck (with runner up).

Awards will be presented at 3:15 p.m.

To register or for more information, email stephenvilleareaelks@yahoo.com or call Dani Dunbar at (405) 496-7674.