NSDAR chapter marks 60th anniversary

E-T staff report

The Teha Lanna Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) gathered for their belated 60th Anniversary celebration.

Mrs. Marcy Carter-Lovick, TXDAR State vice regent, brought an inspirational message about what DAR means.

Regent Mary Curtis presented 50-year member Charlene Lietz with flowers and a certificate to honor her service to the chapter.

Daughters of the American Revolution are dedicated to the promotion of historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Anyone interested in becoming a member can email tehalanna@gmail.com