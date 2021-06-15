NSDAR chapter marks 60th anniversary

E-T staff report
The Teha Lanna Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) gathered for their belated 60th Anniversary celebration.
Regent Mary Curtis, right, presents 50-year member Charlene Lietz with flowers and a certificate to honor her service to the chapter.

Mrs. Marcy Carter-Lovick, TXDAR State vice regent, brought an inspirational message about what DAR means.

Regent Mary Curtis presented 50-year member Charlene Lietz with flowers and a certificate to honor her service to the chapter.

Daughters of the American Revolution are dedicated to the promotion of historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Anyone interested in becoming a member can email tehalanna@gmail.com