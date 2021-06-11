COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled; 1 new case reported

E-T staff report

Texas Health Resources is hosting COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinics on Saturday, June 12, at Oakdale Methodist Church, 2675 W. Overhill Drive, Stephenville, and Monday, June 28, at First Baptist Church, 220 E. Live Oak St., Dublin.

Vaccines appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 1-855-318-7696.

Pre-registration is recommended, but not necessary. All adults and children 12 and older are now eligible to receive this vaccine. Priority will be given to those that are 50 and older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

Erath County reported one new case of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to a report released by county emergency management officials.

Of the total 3,214 cases reported in Erath County since the beginning of the pandemic, six are listed as active. Of the total, 3,138 are listed as recovered, and 70 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states.

Of the total cases, 211 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 394 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 790 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 401 cases; 903 in the 40-64 age group; and 507 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Of the total cases, 1,788 are female and 1,426 are male.

Currently, there is one Erath County resident hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.