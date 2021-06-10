Dublin Dollar General lost to fire

E-T staff report

Dublin lost a business on Tuesday night when its Dollar General burned, according to reports from the Dublin Fire Department.

In addition to DFD, regional fire departments responded to a call for help in battling the blaze including Erath County Fire, Harbin, Lingleville, Proctor and Comanche, which all responded with equipment and fire personnel.

Dublin EMS remained on scene to monitor the firefighters, Dublin Police kept the highway blocked and everything else that was asked of them.

"A heartfelt thank you to each and everyone that was there. I can’t leave out our honorary fireman, F.H. Croft who always responds anytime our department has a need," reads a social media post from the department. "We are truly blessed to live in an area where our neighbors give freely of their time and expertise."

A cause of the blaze has not yet been released.