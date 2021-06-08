Rain doesn't dampen Moo-La Fest 2021

Maci Guay

For the Empire-Tribune

The rain did not stop the Stephenville area community from enjoying the Moo-La Fest this past weekend.

The festival, celebrating Erath County’s dairy heritage, began Thursday and came to a close Sunday evening around 6 p.m.

People gathered at the City Park in crowds to enjoy an exciting line-up of activities. The “Udderly Epic Fun Run” started off Saturday's events after the launch of the hot air balloons. The route was less than a mile, and included three interactive dairy related stations along the way.

Children danced to the music at the Birdsong Amphitheater while onlookers watched, sang along, and enjoyed beverages.

The evening glow of hot air balloons was enchantingly colorful. Thrill seekers of all ages tried their luck on a variety of rides, and ate tasty treats at the Carnival Americana. During the activities people browsed and shopped at the vendor booths and tents.

Some of the business owners shared their thoughts about the turnout.

Ashley Warden, owner of Blue Coyote, featured handcrafted bath and body products.

“After the rain storm a lot of people made purchases”, said Warden. “There were a lot of people last night (Friday), but not as many as there were tonight (Saturday)”.

Misty Zachery, an independent stylist for the Color Street booth, showcased a unique beauty brand consisting of dry nail polish, and said that the turnout for her booth was “pretty good.”

Clay and Kriste Montgomery, who sell hand-forged blacksmith items and camping gear, agreed that despite the rainy weather their experience at the 2021 Moo-La Fest had been a “success.”

From the smiling faces among the crowd, it seems many others shared their sentiment.