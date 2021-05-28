Tarleton receives monumental gift from Dr. Joe R. and Dr. Teresa Lozano Long

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents this week approved a special naming opportunity honoring longtime Tarleton State University friends Dr. Joe R. and Dr. Teresa Lozano Long. The Longs have donated $2 million to support under-represented students.

A celebration May 27 on the Stephenville campus honored the couple for their philanthropic support, public-spirited service and commitment to higher education.

Now 91, Dr. Joe R. Long earned his associate degree at what was then John Tarleton Agricultural College before transferring to the University of Texas at Austin for a bachelor’s and juris doctorate. A South Texas native, Dr. Teresa Lozano Long was the first Hispanic to earn a doctorate in health and physical education from UT. She passed away earlier this year at 92.

“The tremendous generosity of Dr. Joe R. and Dr. Teresa Lozano Long will enable us to further the reach of Tarleton’s distinctive educational experience and programming,” said university President James Hurley. “They are a wonderful example of how impactful philanthropy can be in the advancement of research, leadership and inclusion.”

Over the years, the Longs have given liberally to Tarleton for scholarships and an endowed chair in the social sciences. More than 70 Tarleton Texans annually receive scholarships as a result of their giving.

The couple received honorary doctorates of humane letters during Tarleton’s spring 2012 commencement ceremonies.

Education made all the difference in their lives, helping them prosper financially, appreciate the arts, travel widely and, for decades, pursue a passion to expand educational, healthcare and cultural opportunities for others.

“We look forward to celebrating this monumental gift next week with Dr. Joe R. Long as we cement the couple’s legacy of supporting Tarleton students, faculty and staff,” said Dr. Gabe Cagwin, vice president for Institutional Advancement.