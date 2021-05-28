Tarleton joins Erath County United Way in Community Bridges project

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University has joined forces with Erath County United Way to help county agencies and organizations address crucial community needs.

The project, Erath County Community Bridges, is funded by a $599,562 grant from Texas Health Resources.

The initiative is aimed at decreasing anxiety and depression, increasing food security and enhancing resource navigation services for low-income citizens, especially seniors.

Erath County Community Bridges plans to create a Telehealth Institute through Tarleton, fund a navigator position to coordinate efforts of participating organizations, boost food pantries through healthier food options and offer financial literacy education.

Dr. Julie Merriman, associate dean of Tarleton’s College of Health Science and Human Services, said the initiative will create a multidisciplinary clinic combining counseling, public health, nursing, food sciences, social work and communication.

“The Telehealth Institute will innovatively serve our community,” she said, “while training future healthcare workers in advanced technologies.”

Besides Erath County United Way, the program is partnering with H.O.P.E., Inc., Meals on Wheels of Erath County, area food pantries, the Stephenville and Dublin ISDs, TexasBank and the Pecan Valley Mental Health Authority.

Texas Health has awarded $5 million in grants this spring, aiding organizations’ efforts to address crucial community needs, many made more urgent due to the pandemic.