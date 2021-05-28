Stephenville native among HPU students honored for servant leadership

E-T staff report

BROWNWOOD – Six Howard Payne University students were recently honored for their servant leadership on campus and in the community. The awards were presented during HPU’s annual Servant Leadership Program.

The HPU Servant Leadership Awards were presented to juniors Grace Hawkins of Stephenville, Salina Ali of San Antonio, Jordan Givens of Rusk and McKennah Randall of Lampasas. Nominations for the awards are solicited each spring from HPU staff, faculty and students. In addition, seniors Xavier Haines of Early and Matthew Martin of Lampasas were each awarded the Dr. Nat Tracy Servant Leader Award.

Hawkins is majoring in youth ministry. Since transferring to HPU in the fall of 2020, she has been active in the Baptist Student Ministry and has spoken at Campus Celebration, a student-led worship service hosted by the BSM.

She was also recognized as a Currie-Strickland Scholar earlier in the 2021 spring semester and has received an invitation to join Gamma Beta Phi National Honor Society.

“When you look at the teachings and example of Jesus, serving is at the center,” said Dr. Gary Gramling, dean of the School of Christian Studies. “We are tremendously blessed at HPU to have students of such character.”

The Dr. Nat Tracy Servant Leader Award was established in 1998 to honor the life of the late Dr. Nat Tracy, a faculty member in HPU’s School of Christian Studies from 1950 to 1975.

Established in 2007 by HPU through the generosity of the Moore Foundation and Barney II Foundation, the HPU Servant Leadership Award recognizes student excellence in the areas of leadership and service. A $1,000 scholarship is provided to each recipient of the award.