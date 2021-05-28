FFA Ford Scholars dedicate Bosque River Trail project

Maci Guay

For the Empire-Tribune

As an act of community service, Stephenville High School students Chloe Krause and Ryan Hess raised money to provide the community with trash cans and exercise structures along the Bosque River Trail.

Krause and Hess, along with family, friends and members of the community, held a ribbon cutting on Monday evening to dedicate the project.

The Texas FFA Ford Leadership Scholar Program recognizes just 10 students across the state each year to complete a community service capstone project.

In 2020, Krause and Hess, both members of the SHS Class of 2021, were chosen to develop a project to support the development of the Bosque River Trail. The project was completed on May 22.

Krause and Hess are the first pair of students from the same chapter to get accepted into the Ford Leadership Scholar Program.

Local sponsors for the project include Stephenville Evening Lions Club, Ag Texas Farm Credit, Erath County Farm Bureau, First Financial Bank, Stephenville Lions Club, GKB Cattle Co., Health Focus, The Law Offices of Brady Pendleton, Beans and Franks, Calvin and Tammy Hudson, Justin Haschke, Mikah Taylor, F4 Ranch and Huckabee Group.