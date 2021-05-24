Dublin City Pool to host grand reopening

E-T staff report

The city of Dublin is having a grand reopening of the city pool on Saturday.

There will be free hotdogs starting at 11 a.m. followed by a ribbon cutting at noon.

Free pool admission will run from noon to 5 p.m.

Following the grand opening, regular season days and hours are noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The pool will be closed on Mondays for maintenance.

Daily entry fees are $1 per swimmer per day. Those 2 and younger are admitted free.

Anyone who is not swimming, can be admitted for free.

Pool parties can be scheduled through city hall by calling (254) 445-3331 or stopping by 213 E. Blackjack St.

A two-hour pool party requires two lifeguards for up to 50 swimmers. Cost for this is $120 and hours for a two-hour party are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. or 8-10 p.m.

A four-hour pool party requires two lifeguards for up to 50 swimmers. Cost for the four hours is $240 and those parties run from 6-10 p.m.

An extra lifeguard for 1-25 more swimmers is an additional $30.