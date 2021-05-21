Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

FCC hosting garage sale

First Christian Church, 450 W. Tarleton St., is hosting a garage sale beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The sale is hosted by the Christian Women Fellowship.

For more information, call (254) 965-4878.

'A Quilter's Day Out' runs through Tuesday

Tarleton State University and the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council (CTFAC) present “A Quilter’s Day Out,” through Tuesday, with two exhibits, one at the W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas in the historic ghost town of Thurber and the other at CTFAC in Stephenville.

“If Quilts Could Talk: Orr Family Quilts Across Five Generations” at the Gordon Center (off IH 20, Exit 367) features an inspiring collection of the Orr family’s heirloom quilts created and handed down across five generations spanning 150 years.

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is at 204 River North Blvd., Stephenville, 254-965-6190, https://www.crosstimbersfinearts.org/.

Hmong textiles exhibit on display at CTFAC

Cloth as Community: Hmong Textiles in America is on display at The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council, 204 River North Blvd., through Tuesday.

Hmong flower cloth (or paj ntaub) is one of the world’s great textile traditions and an excellent example of cloth as community. Despite its deep roots in Hmong culture, this complex art was not widely known outside Asia until after the Vietnam War, when Hmong refugees arrive in the United States.

The works illustrate the profound relevance of textiles as infrastructure in the Hmong culture, an art form that shifted as it adapted to fit new realities.

The exhibition features 28 textiles — flower cloths and embroidered story clothes — by those in the Hmong community.

The center's hours are: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Satuday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Little Authors to hold ribbon cutting

Little Authors will join the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Little Authors is located at 113 E. Blackjack St. in Dublin.

Little Authors is a place where children learn the creative writing process and collaborate to write and illustrate a book.

For more information, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LittleAuthorsDublinTX/

Sparks summer rec track club offered

The Stephenville Parks and Rec Department is offering a summer Sparks track club.

The club is for those ages 5-18 and registration is open until June 15. Cost is $60 per participant. Practices will begin May 24.

Meets are held each Saturday through June and the first part of July.

For more information or to register, visit recpro.stephenvilletx.gov

Lone Star Family Farm to host Sunflower Daze

Lone Star Family Farm, 4199 Highway 67, Stephenville is hosting Sunflower Daze.

Dates for the event are May 21-23; and May 28-30. Times are 4-7:30 p.m. on Fridays; 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 1:30-7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Come experience Sunflower Daze this spring at Lone Star Family Farm. We've planted acres of beautiful sunflowers for you to enjoy, plus enjoy family-friendly activities and food. Admission includes access to the sunflower fields, one you-pick sunflower stem, and family-friendly activities.

General admission tickets are $13.50/person (plus tax). Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult.

Tickets MUST be purchased online. Tickets will not be available at the gate and there are a limited number of tickets available per time slot.

Stay tuned on Facebook for updates regarding this event. The event is an outdoor event and therefore held weather permitting.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lonestarfamilyfarm.com

Stingrays summer rec swim club offered

The Stephenville Parks and Rec Department is offering a summer swimming league.

It is for those ages 5-18 and registration is open until June 15. Cost is $60 per participant with a $20 swimsuit add-on, if applicable.

A parents/coaches meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the small pavilion. Practices will begin the week of June 1.

Meets are held each Saturday in June.

For more information or to register, visit recpro.stephenvilletx.gov

Adopt-A-Spot cleanup set for Saturday

Stephenville Parks & Recreation is hosting a Spring Adopt-A-Spot Clean Up from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Volunteers are asked to meet at at the Stephenville City Park - Small Pavilion, 378 W. Long St.

The city will provide trash bags, gloves, photo op, and doughnuts.

The Stephenville Adopt-A-Spot is a free program that encourages citizen participation in beautification projects and litter clean-ups of designated public areas at regular intervals. A spot could be a park, trail, road, river, planter box, median, right-of-way, or City entryway monument sign.

For more information regarding Adopting-A-Spot check out the parks and rec website or give call the office at (254) 918-1295.

Elks Lodge hosting Fajita Night

Stephenville Elks Lodge No. 2834, 1560 Hyman, is hosting a Fajita Night from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday.

Fajita plates will be $12 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.

For more information, call the lodge at (254) 396-3114.

TSU Alumni Association hosts golf tournament

The Tarleton State University Alumni Association is hosting the 31st Annual Clyde H. Wells Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 5 at Squaw Valley Golf Course

2439 E Hwy 67, Glen Rose.

Entry fees are $125 per person or $500 per team and deadline to register is Friday, May 28.

Sign in begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Format is a four-person scramble and the entry fee includes green fee, cart rental, lunch and raffle ticket.

Register online at: https://trltn.info/taagolf

Graham Street church hosting memorial service

The Graham Street Church of Christ, 312 N. Graham St., will host a Community Memorial Service in its Church Family Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.

The service is assist families through the grieving process and to honor loved ones who passed during the COVID crisis.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to office@grahamstreetchurch.com

Race for the Crown 5D Rodeo planned

The 5th Annual Race for the Crown 5D Rodeo is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, at Lone Star Arena, 4696 N. US Hwy 377.

The event will feature added money, buckles, and prizes. BBR and WPRA approvals pending.

This fundraiser event benefits the Miss Cowboy Capital Pro Rodeo Royalty.

The event is produced by the Queen Committee with ground preparation by the Lone Star Arena crew. Information about entries and race day schedule to be updated soon.

For more information, follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MissCowboyCapitalProRodeo