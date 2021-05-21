Jackets win, 4-3; next game set for Saturday

Maci Guay

For the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets baseball team is one win closer to advancing in the playoffs after they took home the victory against the Graham Steers Thursday night.

The final score was 4-3 with Lane West and Charlie Hughes contributing two runs each.

The game was 2-2 in the 5th inning until Parker Johnson of Graham singled, driving in one run for the Steers making it 2-3.

In the bottom of the 7th, Hughes brought in West, who was on 1st base, with an in-field home run to win it for the Jackets.

The Jackets will play the Steers again at 1 p.m. Saturday in Weatherford in hopes of wrapping up the win for the Regional Quarterfinals.