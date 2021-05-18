Stephenville Community News in Brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Brooks Real Estate hosts food drive for H.O.P.E.

Brooks Real Estate will be hosting a canned food drive to benefit H.O.P.E. Inc.

The drive will be held through Friday, May 21. All donations can be dropped off at their office at 2915 W. Washington St., during business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sparks summer rec track club offered

The Stephenville Parks and Rec Department is offering a summer Sparks track club.

The club is for those ages 5-18 and registration is open until June 15. Cost is $60 per participant.

A parents/coaches meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the small pavilion. Practices will begin May 24.

Meets are held each Saturday through June and the first part of July.

For more information or to register, visit recpro.stephenvilletx.gov

Community Pantry set for Thursday

The next Stephenville Community Pantry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at First Baptist Church Parking Lot. 334 W. Green St.

This Tarrant Area Food Bank Program brings food to qualified Erath County families every third Thursday of the month. Participants are asked to bring a bag or box to carry food.

For the health and safety of our volunteers and community members items will distributed as a drive-thru.

For more information, contact Jill Scott at (254) 965-2700.

Lone Star Family Farm to host Sunflower Daze

Lone Star Family Farm, 4199 Highway 67, Stephenville is hosting Sunflower Daze starting in May.

Dates for the event are May 21-23; and May 28-30. Times are 4-7:30 p.m. on Fridays; 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 1:30-7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Come experience Sunflower Daze this spring at Lone Star Family Farm. We've planted acres of beautiful sunflowers for you to enjoy, plus enjoy family-friendly activities and food. Admission includes access to the sunflower fields, one you-pick sunflower stem, and family-friendly activities.

General admission tickets are $13.50/person (plus tax). Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult.

Tickets MUST be purchased online. Tickets will not be available at the gate and there are a limited number of tickets available per time slot.

Sunflowers are an agricultural crop and therefore subject to weather, growing conditions, and ripening variables. We cannot guarantee that the sunflowers will bloom on a particular date, so prepare to be flexible by 7-10 days in your visit.

Stay tuned on Facebook for updates regarding this event. The event is an outdoor event and therefore held weather permitting.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lonestarfamilyfarm.com

Stingrays summer rec swim club offered

The Stephenville Parks and Rec Department is offering a summer swimming league.

It is for those ages 5-18 and registration is open until June 15. Cost is $60 per participant with a $20 swimsuit add-on, if applicable.

A parents/coaches meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the small pavilion. Practices will begin the week of June 1.

Meets are held each Saturday in June.

For more information or to register, visit recpro.stephenvilletx.gov

Trust Federal hosting Member Appreciation Day

Trust Federal Credit Union is hosting its Member Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 21, at 2311 Northwest Loop.

Rain or shine, there will be free Hard Eight BBQ and giveaways. Plus the Mighty 93 KSTV Country will be broadcasting live.

Enter the raffle to win one of two $100 Visa Gift cards at one ticket for $5, or five tickets for $20. All proceeds will be benefit Erath County Backpack Buddies. Drawing will be held May 28.

Adopt-A-Spot cleanup set for May 22

Stephenville Parks & Recreation is hosting a Spring Adopt-A-Spot Clean Up from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22.

Volunteers are asked to meet at at the Stephenville City Park - Small Pavilion, 378 W. Long St.

The city will provide trash bags, gloves, photo op, and doughnuts.

The Stephenville Adopt-A-Spot is a free program that encourages citizen participation in beautification projects and litter clean-ups of designated public areas at regular intervals. A spot could be a park, trail, road, river, planter box, median, right-of-way, or City entryway monument sign.

For more information regarding Adopting-A-Spot check out the parks and rec website or give call the office at (254) 918-1295.

Elks Lodge hosting Fajita Night

Stephenville Elks Lodge No. 2834, 1560 Hyman, is hosting a Fajita Night from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

Fajita plates will be $12 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.

For more information, call the lodge at (254) 396-3114.

Graham Street church hosting memorial service

The Graham Street Church of Christ, 312 N. Graham St., will host a Community Memorial Service in its Church Family Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.

The service is assist families through the grieving process and to honor loved ones who passed during the COVID crisis.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to office@grahamstreetchurch.com

Race for the Crown 5D Rodeo planned

The 5th Annual Race for the Crown 5D Rodeo is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, at Lone Star Arena, 4696 N. US Hwy 377.

The event will feature added money, buckles, and prizes. BBR and WPRA approvals pending.

This fundraiser event benefits the Miss Cowboy Capital Pro Rodeo Royalty.

The event is produced by the Queen Committee with ground preparation by the Lone Star Arena crew. Information about entries and race day schedule to be updated soon.

For more information, follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MissCowboyCapitalProRodeo

Udderly Epic Fun Run part of Moo-La Fest

As part of the annual Moo-La Fest, Stephenville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Udderly Epic Fun Run on Saturday, June 5.

The run will take place at the City Park with the start and finish line located at NYC Complex concessions.

Check-in on site will start around 8 a.m. The fun run will start after the hot air balloons ascend from City Park at 8:30 a.m. Registration fee is $30 per individual.

The route will be a little less than a mile and will have three udderly fun dairy stations. Packet information will be sent out via email about 1-2 weeks prior to the race.

Participants who are registered before May 15 by 2 p.m. will be guaranteed fun run shirts. Shirts will be limited and first come, first served the day of for any participants that registered after May 15.

Participants 4 years and younger can enter at no cost and partake in activities with a guardian but won't receive a medal or shirt unless paid for in advance at the SPARD offices. Staff can override age.

For more information, call (254) 918-1296 or email cblack@stephenvilletx.gov

SPARD offering swimming lessons

Stephenville Parks and Rec is offering swimming classes starting June 8 at Splashville.

Levels include: Mommy and Me, I, II and III.

Cost is $55 per session. All fees are due at time of registration.

All classes meet Monday-Friday. Saturday will be used as a bad weather day only.

All classes include one First Aid class day and one CPR class day.

Limit of 12 participants per class/minimum of six required. Times and schedules are subject to change pending registration.

For more information and to register, visit www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/swim-lessons