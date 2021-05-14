Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Car show and swap meet set for this weekend

The Chicken House Flea Market and 4 Elite Auto Sales & Detailing are hosting a car show and swap meet through Sunday at the flea market, 8080 Highway 377 South.

The swap meet will be all three days. The car show will only be on Saturday and Sunday.

They are offering a free T-shirt and dash plaque with car show registration. The show will be decided by spectator voting.

In addition, there will be a 50/50 drawing benefitting Foster's Home for Children, along with door prizes and a poker run. Must be present to win prizes.

For more information, call Alice at (254) 223-1879 or David at (254) 749-8648.

Immediate Blues Band to perform at Hearsay

Hearsay Wine Bar, 270 W. College St., will host a night of live music 6-9 p.m. on Saturday.

Sam and Stacey of the Immediate Blues Band are back on the music scene with some fresh acoustic takes of favorite classic rock, blues, and current music.

Hearsay Wine Bar features wine from local Texas vineyards and those found around the world. For the non-wine drinkers, they offer an assortment of domestic and trendy craft beers.

For more information, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hearsaywinebar/

Studio 6:14 plans spring recital

Studio 6:14 will presents its third annual spring recital, "Dancing through the Decades" on Saturday at Glen Rose High School, 1102 Stadium Drive.

There will be three different show times throughout the day: Show 1 is scheduled for 10 a.m.; Show 2 for 2 p.m.; and Show 3 for 5:30 p.m.

Patrons are encouraged to join in the fun and dress in their favorite decade's attire or the decade their dancers are dancing in. The event will also be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

Tickets are $5 each and may be purchased online at www.studio614.dance/recital2021

SHS Class of 2021 ceremonies set

Baccalaureate service for the Stephenville High School Class of 2021 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church.

Graduation is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Tarleton State University's Memorial Stadium.

Tickets are not required to attend. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move inside to TSU Wisdom Gymnasium, where tickets would be required. Each senior will receive 11 tickets.

Cowboy church hosts family fun day

Double N Cowboy Church Family Fun Day is held the third Saturday of every month at 9:30 a.m. the Double N Cowboy Church Arena, 7202 E S Hwy 6, Dublin.

It features events for all ages and a few non-horse events.

Horse events include a flag race, barrels, team event, Washington poles and obstacles.

For more information, call Ron at (254) 979-4046.

Lone Star Family Farm to host Sunflower Daze

Lone Star Family Farm, 4199 Highway 67, Stephenville is hosting Sunflower Daze starting in May.

Dates for the event are May 15-16; May 21-23; and May 28-30. Times are 4-7:30 p.m. on Fridays; 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 1:30-7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Come experience Sunflower Daze this spring at Lone Star Family Farm. We've planted acres of beautiful sunflowers for you to enjoy, plus enjoy family-friendly activities and food. Admission includes access to the sunflower fields, one you-pick sunflower stem, and family-friendly activities.

General admission tickets are $13.50/person (plus tax). Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult.

Tickets MUST be purchased online. Tickets will not be available at the gate and there are a limited number of tickets available per time slot.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lonestarfamilyfarm.com

Humane Society in need of fosters, volunteers

The Erath County Humane Society is in need of the following items: Crystal cat litter, bleach, fabric softener, litter deodorizer, Fabuloso, kitten food and fosters

They are especially in need of fosters during this time. The facility currently has 80 dogs and 92 cats. With only four employees and one director, they are asking for the community's help.

Anything community members are willing to donate is much appreciated. Please consider donating today If you can't spend money right now, your time is also welcomed.

If you are interested in volunteering, stop by and fill out an application during business hours or email erathcountyhumanesociety@gmail.com

Fossil Rim hosting Twilight T.W.A.N.G.

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, 2299 County Road 2008, Glen Rose, is hosting Twilight T.W.A.N.G., a fun event where patrons can spend an evening exploring the nature of Texas.

The Twilight T.W.A.N.G. education program includes an adventure into the park, nature walk to test your senses, campfire/s’mores science, and plenty of surprises as the team's educator keeps the fun coming.

The event continues on the following dates: May 15, 21 and 29; and June 4, 12, 18 and 26.

Fee for the program is $50 per person with a five-person minimum.

Registration can be done in advance online at https://fossilrim.org/twilight-twang-reg/.

For more information, email info@fossilrim.org or visit fossilrim.org

Brooks Real Estate hosts food drive for H.O.P.E.

Brooks Real Estate will be hosting a canned food drive to benefit H.O.P.E. Inc. beginning Monday, May 17.

The drive will be held through Friday, May 21. All donations can be dropped off at their office at 2915 W. Washington St., during business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Apollo Computers celebrates new location

Apollo Computers is celebrating its new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.

Apollo Computers is located at 2811 W. Washington St., across the street from Beans & Franks.

Apollo Computers is a local, family-owned computer and technology shop that offers services and repairs for desktops, laptops, tablets and smart phones. Apollo Computers is an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Community Pantry set for Thursday

The next Stephenville Community Pantry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at First Baptist Church Parking Lot. 334 W. Green St.

This Tarrant Area Food Bank Program brings food to qualified Erath County families every third Thursday of the month. Participants are asked to bring a bag or box to carry food.

For the health and safety of our volunteers and community members items will distributed as a drive-thru.

For more information, contact Jill Scott at (254) 965-2700.

Little Authors Dublin hosting writing workshops

Little Authors Dublin is hosting a Children's Writing Workshop.

The workshops are three-day sessions for children ages 6 and older. Participants will learn the creative writing process and collaborate together to write and illustrate a book. The work will be published, and the children will receive royalties from sales of the book.

Workshops are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The cost is $50 per child.

There are three workshops available:

• Pirate Pete and His Crew of Misfits: May 19-21

• Mystery of Pearl Island: June 9-11

• Mission to Mars: July 27-29

For more information or sign your child up for a workship, email chelle@csbinnovations.com or call (254) 335-0156.

Trust Federal hosting Member Appreciation Day

Trust Federal Credit Union is hosting its Member Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 21, at 2311 Northwest Loop.

Rain or shine, there will be free Hard Eight BBQ and giveaways. Plus the Mighty 93 KSTV Country will be broadcasting live.

Enter the raffle to win one of two $100 Visa Gift cards at one ticket for $5, or five tickets for $20. All proceeds will be benefit Erath County Backpack Buddies. Drawing will be held May 28.

Adopt-A-Spot cleanup set for May 22

Stephenville Parks & Recreation is hosting a Spring Adopt-A-Spot Clean Up from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22.

Volunteers are asked to meet at at the Stephenville City Park - Small Pavilion, 378 W. Long St.

The city will provide trash bags, gloves, photo op, and doughnuts.

The Stephenville Adopt-A-Spot is a free program that encourages citizen participation in beautification projects and litter clean-ups of designated public areas at regular intervals. A spot could be a park, trail, road, river, planter box, median, right-of-way, or City entryway monument sign.

For more information regarding Adopting-A-Spot check out the parks and rec website or give call the office at (254) 918-1295.

Elks Lodge hosting Fajita Night

Stephenville Elks Lodge No. 2834, 1560 Hyman, is hosting a Fajita Night from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

Fajita plates will be $12 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.

For more information, call the lodge at (254) 396-3114.

Udderly Epic Fun Run part of Moo-La Fest

As part of the annual Moo-La Fest, Stephenville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Udderly Epic Fun Run on Saturday, June 5.

The run will take place at the City Park with the start and finish line located at NYC Complex concessions.

Check-in on site will start around 8 a.m. The fun run will start after the hot air balloons ascend from City Park at 8:30 a.m. Registration fee is $30 per individual.

The route will be a little less than a mile and will have three udderly fun dairy stations. Packet information will be sent out via email about 1-2 weeks prior to the race.

Participants who are registered before May 15 by 2 p.m. will be guaranteed fun run shirts. Shirts will be limited and first come, first served the day of for any participants that registered after May 15.

Participants 4 years and younger can enter at no cost and partake in activities with a guardian but won't receive a medal or shirt unless paid for in advance at the SPARD offices. Staff can override age.

For more information, call (254) 918-1296 or email cblack@stephenvilletx.gov