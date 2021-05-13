Texas Health clinics offer simplified scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine, now available for ages 12 and older

E-T staff report

To simplify access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Texas Health Resources is providing walk-in appointments for first doses, as well as online self-scheduling, for the system’s six Community Clinics, according to a news release from the health care provider.

In addition, the clinics are now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to individuals age 12 and older following expansion of the vaccine’s emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Individuals can log on to TexasHealth.org/Vaccines to schedule a vaccine appointment at a time and place convenient for them. They can also find a complete list of clinic locations for walk-in appointments on the website. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine.

“We are proud to provide easier access to the COVID-19 vaccine as we work to strengthen our offense against this disease and help our communities return to a sense of normalcy,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, Texas Health’s chief executive officer, in the news release.

Texas Health is also recognizing a milestone, having administered its 300,000th vaccine to the community.

“Providing the vaccines has been a true team effort for Texas Health as our employees have given the best of their time and talents to serve our communities,” said Winjie Miao, senior executive vice president and chief experience officer. “We remain committed to providing ease of access to the vaccine to improve the health of the people in the communities we serve.”