Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Huckabay FFA breaking ground on new complex

A groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the new Huckabay FFA Agricultural Complex is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 200 County Road 421.

The public is welcome to come meet the Huckabay FFA team and learn about all of the plans.

The Huckabay FFA Booster Club is a non-profit organization that promotes the interests of the Huckabay FFA for the benefit of the youth FFA members and assists the youth in matters of their interest which promotes the agricultural way of life.

TSU graduations set for Friday, Saturday

The 2021 Tarleton State University ceremonies for May graduates are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Specific ceremony dates/times are included below.

Please note: all ceremonies are subject to change due to COVID-19 spread and/or inclement weather.

All ceremonies will take place in Memorial Stadium on the Stephenville campus.

Friday, May 14

• 9 a.m.: College of Business; and College of Health Sciences and Human Services

• 4 p.m.: College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences; and College of Liberal and Fine Arts

Saturday, May 15

• 9 a.m.: College of Education; and College of Science and Technology

• 4 p.m.: College of Graduate Studies

Car show and swap meet set for weekend

The Chicken House Flea Market and 4 Elite Auto Sales & Detailing are hosting a car show and swap meet Friday through Sunday at the flea market, 8080 Highway 377 South.

The swap meet will be all three days. The car show will only be on Saturday and Sunday.

They are offering a free T-shirt and dash plaque with car show registration. The show will be decided by spectator voting.

In addition, there will be a 50/50 drawing benefitting Foster's Home for Children, along with door prizes and a poker run. Must be present to win prizes.

For more information, call Alice at (254) 223-1879 or David at (254) 749-8648.

Immediate Blues Band to perform at Hearsay

Hearsay Wine Bar, 270 W. College St., will host a night of live music 6-9 p.m. on Saturday.

Sam and Stacey of the Immediate Blues Band are back on the music scene with some fresh acoustic takes of favorite classic rock, blues, and current music.

Hearsay Wine Bar features wine from local Texas vineyards and those found around the world. For the non-wine drinkers, they offer an assortment of domestic and trendy craft beers.

For more information, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hearsaywinebar/

Studio 6:14 plans spring recital

Studio 6:14 will presents its third annual spring recital, "Dancing through the Decades" on Saturday at Glen Rose High School, 1102 Stadium Drive.

There will be three different show times throughout the day: Show 1 is scheduled for 10 a.m.; Show 2 for 2 p.m.; and Show 3 for 5:30 p.m.

Patrons are encouraged to join in the fun and dress in their favorite decade's attire or the decade their dancers are dancing in. The event will also be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

Tickets are $5 each and may be purchased online at www.studio614.dance/recital2021

SHS Class of 2021 ceremonies set

Baccalaureate service for the Stephenville High School Class of 2021 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at First Baptist Church.

Graduation is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Tarleton State University's Memorial Stadium.

Tickets are not required to attend. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move inside to TSU Wisdom Gymnasium, where tickets would be required. Each senior will receive 11 tickets.

Cowboy church hosts family fun day

Double N Cowboy Church Family Fun Day is held the third Saturday of every month at 9:30 a.m. the Double N Cowboy Church Arena, 7202 E S Hwy 6, Dublin.

It features events for all ages and a few non-horse events.

Horse events include a flag race, barrels, team event, Washington poles and obstacles.

For more information, call Ron at (254) 979-4046.

Lone Star Family Farm to host Sunflower Daze

Lone Star Family Farm, 4199 Highway 67, Stephenville is hosting Sunflower Daze starting in May.

Dates for the event are May 15-16; May 21-23; and May 28-30. Times are 4-7:30 p.m. on Fridays; 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 1:30-7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Come experience Sunflower Daze this spring at Lone Star Family Farm. We've planted acres of beautiful sunflowers for you to enjoy, plus enjoy family-friendly activities and food. Admission includes access to the sunflower fields, one you-pick sunflower stem, and family-friendly activities.

General admission tickets are $13.50/person (plus tax). Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult.

Tickets MUST be purchased online. Tickets will not be available at the gate and there are a limited number of tickets available per time slot.

Stay tuned on Facebook for updates regarding this event. The event is an outdoor event and therefore held weather permitting.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lonestarfamilyfarm.com

Fossil Rim hosting Twilight T.W.A.N.G.

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, 2299 County Road 2008, Glen Rose, is hosting Twilight T.W.A.N.G., a fun event where patrons can spend an evening exploring the nature of Texas.

The Twilight T.W.A.N.G. education program includes an adventure into the park, nature walk to test your senses, campfire/s’mores science, and plenty of surprises as the team's educator keeps the fun coming.

The event continues on the following dates: May 15, 21 and 29; and June 4, 12, 18 and 26.

Fee for the program is $50 per person with a five-person minimum.

Registration can be done in advance online at https://fossilrim.org/twilight-twang-reg/.

For more information, email info@fossilrim.org or visit fossilrim.org

Brooks Real Estate hosts food drive for H.O.P.E.

Brooks Real Estate will be hosting a canned food drive to benefit H.O.P.E. Inc. beginning Monday, May 17.

The drive will be held through Friday, May 21. All donations can be dropped off at their office at 2915 W. Washington St., during business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Apollo Computers celebrates new location

Apollo Computers is celebrating its new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.

Apollo Computers is located at 2811 W. Washington St., across the street from Beans & Franks.

Apollo Computers is a local, family-owned computer and technology shop that offers services and repairs for desktops, laptops, tablets and smart phones. Apollo Computers is an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Trust Federal hosting Member Appreciation Day

Trust Federal Credit Union is hosting its Member Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 21, at 2311 Northwest Loop.

Rain or shine, there will be free Hard Eight BBQ and giveaways. Plus the Mighty 93 KSTV Country will be broadcasting live.

Enter the raffle to win one of two $100 Visa Gift cards at one ticket for $5, or five tickets for $20. All proceeds will be benefit Erath County Backpack Buddies. Drawing will be held May 28.

Gordon Center, Cross Timbers council host 'A Quilter's Day Out'

Tarleton State University and the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council (CTFAC) present “A Quilter’s Day Out,” through May 25, with two exhibits, one at the W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas in the historic ghost town of Thurber and the other at CTFAC in Stephenville.

“If Quilts Could Talk: Orr Family Quilts Across Five Generations” at the Gordon Center (off IH 20, Exit 367) features an inspiring collection of the Orr family’s heirloom quilts created and handed down across five generations spanning 150 years.

This national, traveling exhibit is made possible by a grant from Mid-America Arts Alliance, Exhibits USA and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is at 204 River North Blvd., Stephenville, 254-965-6190, https://www.crosstimbersfinearts.org/.

Senior Center offering yoga classes to public

The Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 East College St., is offering Yoga classes for the public from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The class will focus on quiet mindfulness and breathing control, as well as stretching and strengthening poses ending in final relaxation. This class is designed to improve posture, gain flexibility and balance.

The instructor is Robin McClinton, E-YRT 200 registered yoga teacher.

First class is free and after that cost is $3 for each class or $12 per month.

For more information, contact Sandy Morgan, senior rec coordinator, at smorgan@stephenvilletx.gov.

Choices Clinic offers free diapers, wipes

Choices Clinic & Life Resource Center, 775 S. Harbin Drive, Stephenville, offers free diapers and wipes every Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition the clinic offers the following services free of charge:

• Pregnancy tests

• Limited ultrasound

• Information on options

• Free STD testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

• Free treatment for positive STD tests.

• Information about pregnancy, abortion and alternatives, RU486, The Morning After Pill, adoption counseling

• Parenting, relationship and life skill mentoring

• Community referrals

For more information, call the clinic at (254)965-5139).



Golf tournament to raise funds for all-inclusive playground

The first-ever Trash to Treasure Golf Tournament fundraiser has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, at Squaw Valley in Glen Rose.

Funds raised from the tournament will go to help build the first-ever all-inclusive playground at Stephenville’s City Park.

Cost to play is $500 for a team of four players or $125 for individual players.

The tournament is sponsored by the city of Stephenville Parks and Leisure Services and Waste Connections.

To become a sponsor and/or to register for the tournament, go to www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/trash-treasure-golf-tournament

Cross Timbers Classic set for June 26

The Cross Timbers Classic charity golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 26, at the Squaw Valley Golf Club, 2439 E. Highway 67, Glen Rose.

Check in is set for 7 a.m. with a shotgun start to follow at 8:30 a.m. Lunch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The 18-hole tournament will have two groups per hole and four golfers per group.

Registration for a team of four is $400 and includes: One 4-person team for The Cross Timbers Classic charity golf scramble; all associated green fees and cart fees; breakfast before the scramble; and lunch after the scramble.

Funds raised will benefit Cross Timbers Family Services, which provides crisis services, emergency shelter, counseling internship programs, medical aid, and 24-hour emergency assistance to the Stephenville area.

For more information or to register, visit www.crosstimbershelps.org