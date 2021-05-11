Hico hosting first-ever Art and Wine Festival

E-T staff report

Hico is hosting its inaugural Art and Wine Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in its historic downtown.

Experience all Hico has to offer as you meet talented artisans, sip on award-winning Texas wine, and enjoy live music.

Shops and artisans open at 10 a.m. and Texas wineries will start pouring at noon.

The event will feature 10 wineries and 21 local artists.

Participating wineries include: Spirit of Texas, Red Caboose, Pemberton Cellars, Fly Gap, Juniper Cove, Bull Lion, Brennan Vineyards, Silver Spur Winery, Sugar Ridge and Blue Duck.

The wineries and a lot of the artists will be located within the downtown Hico business district so the streets will not be closed and there should be ample parking.

A limited number of advance tickets will be available for $25 per person and may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/o/33097605731

For tickets purchased in advance, a will call booth will be located at Peppermint Square Park on First Street near City Hall from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

On the day of the event, tickets will be $35 per person and available for purchase at the Hico Chamber of Commerce Visitor's Center, 114 N. Pecan St.

The event is rain or shine so all tickets are non-refundable.

Admission includes two wine tastings from each of the wineries and a commemorative wine glass.

The Hico Art & Wine Festival is a non-profit event benefiting the art program at Hico ISD.