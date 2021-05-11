Dublin Clean event rescheduled for Saturday

E-T staff report

Due to inclement weather, the city of Dublin rescheduled its Dublin Clean 2021 from May 1 to 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, May 15.

Residents can help with trash and debris around the community with the drop-off point for items at the Public Works Yard, 602 N. Norton St.

No chemicals, paint, light bulbs, alkaline batteries, gasoline, oils, Freon items, tires, rims or chemicals will be accepted.

Items that will be accepted include: Televisions, CRT monitors, TVs, VCRs, DVD players, PlayStation, XBox, Nintendo, tablets, cameras, sound systems, microwaves, miscellaneous appliances, dishwashers, washers and dryers.

All waste material resulting from domestic operations and activities, including, but not limited to, discarded household refuse, yard refuse, automotive parts, inoperable machinery and household furniture, will also be accepted.

Volunteers are still needed to help pick up items. To sign up, call city hall at (254) 445-3331.

Volunteers will park and meet at Dublin City Park at 7 a.m. All volunteers will receive a free lunch provided by the city.

In addition to volunteers, trucks and trailers (drivers must be at least 18), will be needed to help with this community cleanup effort.

The project is sponsored by the city of Dublin, EDC, Lion's Club, Rotary, Keep Dublin Beautiful and Dublin ISD.