Dublin artist among those to be featured at 2021 Western Design Conference

E-T staff report

A Dublin artist has been named among more than 100 artists accepted to showcase and sell their work at the 2021 Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale (WDC) in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, scheduled for Sept. 9-12, at the Snow King Events Center.

Making his way to the Western Design Exhibit + Sale, Wayne Wise brings his hand-carved leather Bull Skullz. While his voice is recognized from his 30 years as a professional rodeo announcer, his hands are making noise these days as he takes his self-taught meticulously detailed carving skills to bull skulls using the finest Herman Oak leather, according to a news release from westerndesignconference.com

New and returning artists from across the country will exhibit and sell one-of-a-kind pieces ranging from furniture to fashion to home décor and much more at the four-day event celebrating a shared love of the West and finely crafted functional art.

WDC Executive Director Allison Merritt said in the news release that she is thrilled to bring the live in-person event back to Jackson this fall with a spectacular collection of artisans ready to share their museum-quality work with the public.

“We are excited to welcome artists from nearly every part of the country to showcase their extraordinary work in Jackson this September,” Merritt said. “Each artist has a special story, a unique process and remarkable pieces to sell that spark conversations and offer our guests a meaningful and memorable shopping experience. It’s always rewarding to connect our visitors to these hardworking and talented craftspeople whose art brings so much joy.”

WDC tickets are $20 for an Exhibit + Sale day pass Sept. 10-12, and include daily Artitude Adjustment Happy Hours at 2 p.m. VIP early entry and reserved seating at the Opening Preview Party + Fashion Show on Thursday, Sept. 9, is available for $125 per person, $50 general admission; both include open bars.

The annual Western Design Exhibit + Sale is a four-day, multimillion-dollar event that brings together craftspeople, collectors, interior designers, architects and fashion designers with a love of the West.

The Western Design Conference was founded 29 years ago in Cody, Wyoming, to promote contemporary artists working in historical American craft methods. The Western Design Exhibit + Sale moved to Jackson Hole in 2007.

Additional information, including schedules and tickets, is available at westerndesignconference.com