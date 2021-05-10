Green honored for more than 40 years as 4-H volunteer

E-T staff report

Roy Green is a top 4-H volunteer in Erath County. He started the Erath 4-H Shooting Sports Club in 1981, making him a leader for 40 years.

"His leadership and dedication have gone above and beyond from the County, District, State, National, and Olympic Levels," reads a post on the Erath County Ag Facebook page.

Green has been instrumental in being part of the 4-H Shooting Sports, which is one of the largest projects in the state. He has seen growth from having 100 members and parents attending monthly 4-H meetings.

His state involvement includes Shooting Sports Certification Classes training more than 275 coaches, Shooting Sports Extravaganza, and 4-H State Shoot. He is director for the State 4-H Roundup Rifle Match, and he runs the scoring “shack” at the State Games and Extravaganza.

"Roy is a leader that works with youth no matter their experience level and helps them feel like they have succeeded. His range is always open whether you want to learn one on one or as a group. He is in touch with the youth and new technology and piquing their interest in the sport," the post reads.

Green will be recognized this summer at the Texas 4-H Roundup in College Station with the Salute to Excellence Volunteer Legacy Award.