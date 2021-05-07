Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Yoga, bike packing set for Saturday

Slim Pickins Outfitters, 200 W. Washington St., is hosting Yoga with Allison and bike packing with Brandon from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 8.

Yoga is scheduled for 9-9:45 a.m., followed by bike packing from 10 a.m. to noon.

SPO welcomes storied writer and adventurer Brandon Weaver. He will be exhibiting his bike-packing setup and teaching the basics of bike packing. He has been featured in a bike-packing film that can be viewed at bikepacking.com/plog/terroir-film/

This is a free event for the public; donations are encouraged and appreciated. Masks will be required.

For more information, call (254) 434-4677.

Ribbon cutting set for Guild Mortgage

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for Guild Mortgage - The Cheryl New Team at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

Guild Mortgage is located just a block off the Historic Downtown Square at 374 S Belknap St.

Stop in for a chance to win giveaways and enjoy live music, delicious food catered by The Shack, as well as adult refreshments.

Guild Mortgage is a home loan company that guides clients through the entire loan process.

Branch Manager, Cheryl New, has more than 25 years of experience in real estate and in the finance industry and is ready to assist you in making the home purchase journey as stress free as possible.

Erath County Peace Officers Memorial set for Wednesday

Erath County Law Enforcement welcome to community to celebrate, honor, and remember with them during Nation Police Week scheduled for May 9-15.

Law enforcement will hold the Annual Erath County Peace Officers Memorial Service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 12 at the Erath County Courthouse.

The public is welcome to join in remembering the law enforcement officers that lost their lives in the line of duty in 2020 from federal, state, and local agencies.

TSU graduations set for May 14-15

The 2021 Tarleton State University ceremonies for May graduates are scheduled for Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. Specific ceremony dates/times are included below.

Please note: all ceremonies are subject to change due to COVID-19 spread and/or inclement weather.

All ceremonies will take place in Memorial Stadium on the Stephenville campus.

Friday, May 14

• 9 a.m.: College of Business; and College of Health Sciences and Human Services

• 4 p.m.: College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences; and College of Liberal and Fine Arts

Saturday, May 15

• 9 a.m.: College of Education; and College of Science and Technology

• 4 p.m.: College of Graduate Studies

Car show and swap meet set for May 14-16

The Chicken House Flea Market and 4 Elite Auto Sales & Detailing are hosting a car show and swap meet Friday through Sunday, May 14-16, at the flea market, 8080 Highway 377 South.

The swap meet will be all three days. The car show will only be on Saturday and Sunday.

They are offering a free T-shirt and dash plaque with car show registration. The show will be decided by spectator voting.

In addition, there will be a 50/50 drawing benefitting Foster's Home for Children, along with door prizes and a poker run. Must be present to win prizes.

For more information, call Alice at (254) 223-1879 or David at (254) 749-8648.

Immediate Blues Band to perform at Hearsay

Hearsay Wine Bar, 270 W. College St., will host a night of live music 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

Sam and Stacey of the Immediate Blues Band are back on the music scene with some fresh acoustic takes of favorite classic rock, blues, and current music.

Hearsay Wine Bar features wine from local Texas vineyards and those found around the world. For the non-wine drinkers, they offer an assortment of domestic and trendy craft beers.

For more information, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hearsaywinebar/

Studio 6:14 plans spring recital

Studio 6:14 will presents its third annual spring recital, "Dancing through the Decades" on Saturday, May 15, at Glen Rose High School, 1102 Stadium Drive.

There will be three different show times throughout the day: Show 1 is scheduled for 10 a.m.; Show 2 for 2 p.m.; and Show 3 for 5:30 p.m.

Patrons are encouraged to join in the fun and dress in their favorite decade's attire or the decade their dancers are dancing in. The event will also be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

Tickets are $5 each and may be purchased online at www.studio614.dance/recital2021

Lone Star Family Farm to host Sunflower Daze

Lone Star Family Farm, 4199 Highway 67, Stephenville is hosting Sunflower Daze starting in May.

Dates for the event are May 15-16; May 21-23; and May 28-30. Times are 4-7:30 p.m. on Fridays; 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 1:30-7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Come experience Sunflower Daze this spring at Lone Star Family Farm. We've planted acres of beautiful sunflowers for you to enjoy, plus enjoy family-friendly activities and food. Admission includes access to the sunflower fields, one you-pick sunflower stem, and family-friendly activities.

General admission tickets are $13.50/person (plus tax). Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult.

Tickets MUST be purchased online. Tickets will not be available at the gate and there are a limited number of tickets available per time slot.

Sunflowers are an agricultural crop and therefore subject to weather, growing conditions, and ripening variables. We cannot guarantee that the sunflowers will bloom on a particular date, so prepare to be flexible by 7-10 days in your visit.

Stay tuned on Facebook for updates regarding this event. The event is an outdoor event and therefore held weather permitting.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lonestarfamilyfarm.com

Brooks Real Estate hosts food drive for H.O.P.E.

Brooks Real Estate will be hosting a canned food drive to benefit H.O.P.E. Inc. beginning Monday, May 17.

The drive will be held through Friday, May 21. All donations can be dropped off at their office at 2915 W. Washington St., during business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gordon Center, Cross Timbers council host 'A Quilter's Day Out'

Tarleton State University and the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council (CTFAC) present “A Quilter’s Day Out,” through May 25, with two exhibits, one at the W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas in the historic ghost town of Thurber and the other at CTFAC in Stephenville.

“If Quilts Could Talk: Orr Family Quilts Across Five Generations” at the Gordon Center (off IH 20, Exit 367) features an inspiring collection of the Orr family’s heirloom quilts created and handed down across five generations spanning 150 years.

This national, traveling exhibit is made possible by a grant from Mid-America Arts Alliance, Exhibits USA and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is at 204 River North Blvd., Stephenville, 254-965-6190, https://www.crosstimbersfinearts.org/.