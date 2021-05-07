No new cases of COVID-19; center plans to shut down in June

E-T staff report

Erath County saw no new cases of COVID-19, but one additional death attributed to the virus this week, according to a report released Friday by county emergency management officials.

Erath County Vaccination Center officials announced recently that the center will no longer be offering first doses. The center will continue to provide second doses to those who received their first dose there. For more information, call (254) 459-5053.

At Tuesday's regular meeting of the Stephenville City Council, Fire Chief Jimmy Chew informed the council that plans are to shut down the center the first week of June, giving individuals enough time to make sure they receive their second dose. Those wanting to receive the vaccine, will still be able to through other pharmacies and healthcare facilities in the city.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, outgoing city councilman Mark McClinton said he had been to the vaccination center and visited with a number of individuals about the operation. McClinton said it takes many to make the clinic a success, but one individual's efforts stood out to him, giving accolades to Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Elliott.

By the numbers

Of the total 3,197 cases reported in Erath County since the beginning of the pandemic, 13 are listed as active. Of those, 3,115 are listed as recovered, and 69 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states. That is an increase of one additional death from last week's report.

Of the total cases, 209 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 394 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 786 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 397 cases; 900 in the 40-64 age group; and 503 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Of the total cases, 1,777 are female and 1,420 are male.

Currently, there is one Erath County resident hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.

Across the state

As of May 5, 11.3 million people have received at least one dose and 8.3 million people, or 28.7% of Texas’ population, are fully vaccinated. A total of 19 million doses have been administered, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of May 6, the state has reported around 2.5 million confirmed cases in 254 counties at least 2,565 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 15, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of May 6, 49,474 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.