Stephenville police personnel represent city at state Peace Officers' Memorial

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Police Department was among dozens of Texas law enforcement agencies represented on Sunday at the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony in Austin.

SPD officers Maureena Salazar and Hayden Bridges along with Lt. James Gresham and Chief Dan Harris represented the department at the annual event held at the House Park Field in remembrance of officers who died in 2019 and 2020.

The event began with a procession of law enforcement vehicles along Shoal Creek Boulevard at 6:30 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott delivered remarks, and he and First Lady Cecilia Abbott presented medals to the families of each of the fallen officers.

The evening concluded with a candlelight vigil.

The Stephenville Police Department's Facebook page features comments from residents showing support for the local agency.

"God Bless all Law Enforcement officers!" commented Brody Anderson.

"Thank you for protecting the citizens of Stephenville," states a comment by Betty Whitehead.

For more information on the memorial and to view Sunday's event, visit www.texaspeaceofficersmemorial.org

Through the end of 2020, Erath County has had five law enforcement personnel die in the line of duty.

The five fallen heroes from Erath County’s past are:

— Constable John A. Adams, shot and killed in an ambush at age 49. End of watch, Dec. 18, 1897.

— Sheriff’s Deputy Marion David Robertson, shot and killed at age 26 along with Deputy John T. Ross while trying to serve a warrant. End of watch, March 29, 1879.

— Sheriff’s Deputy John T. Ross, shot and killed at age 29 along with Deputy Marion David Robertson while trying to serve a warrant. End of watch, March 29, 1879.

— Sheriff James Mastin, shot and killed at age while trying to arrest a horse thief. End of watch, June 25, 1877.

— Tarleton State University Patrolman W.A. Hail, who suffered a fatal heart attack at age 56 after chasing suspects on foot. End of watch, Dec. 13, 1978.

The following are all of the officers who were honored at this year's memorial:

• Christopher David Murray, Frisco Police Department

• Norman D. Merkel, US Marshal’s Service

• Ray E. Horn, III, Comal County Sheriff’s Office

• Russell Dean “Rusty” Salazar, Kendall County Community Supervision and Corrections Department

• Donna Marie Moss, US Customs and Border Protection

• Nathan Hayden Heidelberg, Midland Police Department

• Albert “AJ” Castaneda Jr., Grand Prairie Police Department

• David Jones Fitzpatrick, The Colony Police Department

• Jose Luis “Speedy” Espericueta Jr., Mission Police Department

• Carlos A. Ramirez, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office

• Jose Luis Blancarte, Kinney County Sheriff’s Office

• Moises Sanchez, Texas Dept. of Public Safety

• Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harris County Sheriff’s Office

• Matthew Ryan Jones, Falls County Sheriff’s Office

• Christopher Charles Lewis Brewster, Houston Police Department

• Kaila Marie Sullivan, Nassau Bay Police Department

• Bryan Charles Pfluger, San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office

• Clifton J. Martinez, San Antonio ISD Police Department

• William Christopher Dickerson, Panola County Sheriff’s Office

• Nicholas Lee Reyna, Lubbock Police Department

• Alan Daniel McCollum, Corpus Christi Police Department

• Richard E. Whitten, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office

• Christopher Scott Korzilius, Travis County Sheriff’s Office

• Amanda L. De Leon, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

• Justin Read Putnam, San Marcos Police Department

• Jonathon Keith Goodman, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

• Akbar N. Shabazz, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

• John Andrew Rhoden, Bell County Sheriff’s Office

• Coy D. Coffman Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice

• James D. Coleman, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

• Jason M. Knox, Houston Police Department

• Caleb Daniel Rule, Fort Bend County Constable’s Office, Precinct 4

• Ismael Z. Chavez, McAllen Police Department

• Edelmiro Garza Jr., McAllen Police Department

• N. Kyle Coleman, Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office

• Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell, Beaumont Police Department

• Walterio Rodriguez, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

• James W. Weston Jr., Texas Department of Criminal Justice

• Peter John Herrera, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

• Lemuel Delray “DJ” Bruce Jr., Houston Fire Marshal’s Office

• Harold Lloyd Preston, Houston Police Department

• Sean Sebastian Rios, Houston Police Department

• M. Wayne Rhodes, Denton County Constable’s Office, Precinct 2