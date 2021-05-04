E-T Staff Report

The second Pursuit of Purple was held April 24 at the Erath County Livestock Association grounds. The Pursuit of Purple is a student-run prospect steer show led with the help of Drs. Chandra Andrew, Wayne Atchley, and Brant Poe in the Tarleton Agricultural & Consumer Sciences Department.

According to the department's Facebook page, Tarleton students were tasked with planning the show, selecting awards, soliciting sponsorships, creating marketing materials, photography, live streaming the events, and much more. The goal is to provide youth exhibitors with another opportunity to show, and offer Tarleton students the chance to engage in hands-on learning for problem-solving, critical thinking, and teamwork.

The live stream from the show can be found at: https://youtu.be/HJp9i5a3taM.

All photos from the event are available on the Pursuit of Purple Facebook Page. For future updates and show information, follow the Pursuit of Purple on Facebook.

Following are the winners by category:

– Ring A – Progress Steer Winners

British Division

• Winner: Taygan Rust

• Reserve: Kenzi Neve

European Division

• Winner: Kyndall Halfmann

• Reserve: Kyndall Rust

Overall

• Champion: Kyndall Halfmann

• Reserve: Kyndall Rust

– Ring B – Progress Steer Winners

British Division

• Winner: Taygan Rust

• Reserve: Kenzi Neve

European Division

• Winner: Jade Stone

• Reserve: Kyndall Rust

Overall

• Champion: Jade Stone

• Reserve: Kyndall Rust

– Overall Prospect Steers in Ring A

• Winner: Zane Potter (Paint)

• Reserve: Caitlyn Skiles (Yellow)

– Ring A – Prospect

British Division

Angus

• Winner: Jentry Chisum

• Reserve: Zayden Boone

Hereford

• Winner: Braxie Albus

• Reserve: Cannon Potter

Shorthorn

• Winner: Kenzi Neve (710 lbs.)

• Reserve: Kenzi Neve (604 lbs.)

Overall Division

• Division Winner: Braxie Albus

• Reserve Division Winner: Cannon Potter

European Division

AOC

• Winner: Taylor Grubbs

• Reserve: Cannon Potter

Black

• Winner: Cannon Potter

• Reserve: Braxie Albus

Red

• Winner: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve: Weston Lackey

Paint

• Winner: Zane Potter

• Reserve: Weston Lackey

Yellow

• Winner: Caitlyn Skiles

• Reserve: Zane Potter

European Division

• Division Winner: Zane Potter (Paint)

• Reserve Division Winner: Caitlyn Skiles (Yellow)

– Overall Prospect Steers - Ring B

• Winner: Cannon Potter (AOC)

• Reserve: Tucker Rust (Yellow)

– Ring B – Prospect

British Division

Angus

• Winner: Jentry Chisum

• Reserve: Sidney Kostiha

Hereford

• Winner: Braxie Albus

• Reserve: Cannon Potter

Shorthorn

• Winner: Kenzi Neve (710 lbs.)

• Reserve: Kenzi Neve (604 lbs.)

• Division Winner: Braxie Albus

• Reserve Division Winner: Cannon Potter

European Division

AOC

• Winner: Cannon Potter (AOC)

• Reserve: Taylor Grubbs

Black

• Winner: Cannon Potter (Black)

• Reserve: Braxie Albus

Red

• Winner: Weston Lackey (Red)

• Reserve: Caitlyn Skiles (Red)

Paint

• Winner: Zane Potter (Paint)

• Reserve: Weston Lackey (Paint)

Yellow

• Winner: Tucker Rust

• Reserve: Caitlyn Skiles

• Division Winner: Cannon Potter (AOC)

• Reserve Division Winner: Tucker Rust (Yellow)