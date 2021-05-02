Stephenville voters reject all 5 propositions; Evans, Elms elected to SISD board

E-T staff report

Erath County voters let their voices be heard on Saturday, defeating all five propositions on the city of Stephenville ballot and electing new school board members for Stephenville and Dublin ISDs.

According to information from the Erath County Elections Office, of the 18,409 eligible voters, 2,335 total ballots were cast, for a voter turnout of $12.68%.

Results from the election are unofficial until they are canvassed by the appropriate governing board in the upcoming weeks.

Unofficial results released Saturday night include:

• Proposition A (Combined Use Facility)

For - 800

Against - 868

• Proposition B (Downtown Revitalization)

For - 613

Against - 1054

• Proposition C (Belknap Street)

For - 644

Against - 1023

• Proposition D (Street Renovations - 1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, Cage, and Swan Streets)

For - 623

Against - 1037

• Proposition E (Bosque River Trail)

For - 608

Against - 1058

Three new faces will be on the Stephenville ISD school board.

In Place 1, Robert Barberee ran unopposed.

Sherrie Evans will represent Place 2, garnering 1,140 votes to Mandy McGee O'Neal's 937 votes.

Chad Elms will represent Place 3, garnering 1,402 votes to Sonia Sandford's 683.

For Dublin school board trustee, the results are as follows:

Charlie Bradberry, 111; Raymond Salinas, 109; James Moore, 93; and Jeff Weaver, 73. The top three vote-getters will serve on the Dublin ISD board of education.