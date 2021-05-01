Election Day is here; bond issues, school board races to be decided

E-T Staff Report

Today is the day.

Months of campaigning, informational meetings and presentations will culminate as local voters get their final chance to head to the polls to decide a number of bond issues and elections across Erath County.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Erath County voters can vote at the following locations, regardless of where they live in the county: Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington St., Stephenville; or Dublin County Annex, 219 S. Grafton St., Dublin.

City of Stephenville voters will decide on five proposed bond issues as well as two school board positions.

The Dublin Independent School District is having a general election for trustee at-large.

Lipan ISD and Gordon ISD will be holding bond elections to decide on a variety of facility improvement projects, among other proposals.

Registered voters in the city of Stephenville will have the opportunity to vote "For" or "Against" the following propositions:

– Prop A: Combined facilities use. Approval of this proposition by voters would combine the senior citizens center, city recreation center and city library into one new facility. Funding would cover the design, construction and equipping of the new facility. The estimated cost of this project is $8 million.

– Prop B: Historic Downtown Revitalization. If approved, these bond dollars would provide funding to the ongoing downtown revitalization project. The funds would help with certain target areas such as redoing streets, sidewalks, lighting, etc. The estimated cost for this project is $5.385 million.

– Prop C: Improvements to Belknap Street. Approval of this proposition would fund improvements to a section of Belknap Street from the Fort Worth and Western Railroad to Mason Street. This would not include the street improvements included in Prop B. Projected cost for this project is $2.16 million.

– Prop D: Street improvements to First, Second, Fifth, Sixth, Cage and Swan streets. This project is estimated to cost $3.73 million.

– Prop E: Next phase of the Bosque River Trail. Estimated cost of this project is $2 million.

Stephenville Independent School District voters will be deciding on two board positions.

For Board of Trustees Place 2, voters will decide between Mandy McGee O'Neal and Sherrie Evans. This position is for a full, three-year term on the board.

For Board of Trustees Place 3, voters will decide between Chad Elms and Sonia Sandford. This position is also for a full three-year term on the board.

The Dublin Independent School District is having a general election for trustee at-large. Candidates are Charlie Bradberry, Raymond Salinas, James Moore and Jeff Weaver. Voters may cast ballots for one, two or three of the individuals to fill board positions.

Lipan ISD will be holding a bond election for renovating facilities and purchasing new buses. The voting locations for this bond election will be in Hood County only. The ballot is not be available in Erath County.

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lipan Church of Christ, 112 N. Caddo St.

Gordon ISD will also be holding an election for two bonds. The first, for $12 million, is for the renovation and acquiring of district facilities. The second, for $800,000, is to resurface the track at the district's stadium.

The voting locations for this election will be in Palo Pinto County only. The ballot will not be available in Erath County.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the following locations: Palo Pinto County Annex, 109 N. Oak Ave., Mineral Wells; Gordon Community Center, 201 Houston Ave., Gordon; and the Strawn City Hall, 118 E. Housley, Strawn.