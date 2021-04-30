COVID-19 vaccination center to stop administering first doses

E-T Staff Report

Erath County Vaccination Center officials announced this week that the center will no longer be offering first doses.

"The last chance to receive your first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.," a post on the center's Facebook page reads.

Individuals may sign up for the free vaccination online by visiting http://bit.do/ERATH or by calling (254) 459-5053. The call center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The center is located at 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92.

The center will continue to provide second doses to those who received their first dose at the Erath County Vaccination Center.

To keep informed of the latest availability at the center, follow their social media page at facebook.com/Erathcountyvaccinecenter

Erath County saw an increase of three new cases of COVID-19 this week, according to a report released Friday by county emergency management officials. Two new cases were in Stephenville and the third was in the county.

Of the total 3,194 cases reported in Erath County since the beginning of the pandemic, 18 are listed as active. Of those, 3,108 are listed as recovered, and 68 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states.

Of the total cases, 209 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 394 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 785 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 397 cases; 900 in the 40-64 age group; and 501 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Of the total cases, 1,774 are female and 1,420 are male.

Currently, there are no Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.

Across the state

As of Wednesday, more than a quarter — 10.9 million people or 26.3% — of Texans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to reports from the Texas Tribune. After months of not having enough vaccines to meet demand, Texas now has plenty of shots.

As of Thursday, the state has reported around 2.5 million confirmed cases of the virus in 254 counties.

In addition, the average number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized continues to decrease as have the average number of new cases and average number of deaths attributed to the virus, the Tribune reports.

Meanwhile, health experts are urging lawmakers to pass laws to prepare for the next pandemic with about a month left in the legislative session.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 15, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of Thursday, 49,158 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.