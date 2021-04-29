Erath County voters to decide variety of bond issues, school board elections

E-T staff report

Local voters are headed to the polls on Saturday to decide a number of bond issues and elections across Erath County.

Early voting for the election closed on Tuesday, but final early vote totals were not available by deadline.

According to information from Michelle Allcon, Erath County elections coordinator, the following are the early voting totals at the end of the day on Friday, April 23:

• Early votes by mail:

– City of Stephenville: 17

– Stephenville ISD: 19

– Dublin ISD: 2

•Early votes in person:

– City of Stephenville: 563

– Stephenville ISD: 730

– Dublin ISD: 41

• Total absentee early votes: 21

•Total in person early votes: 771

(When reviewing vote totals, note that everyone in the city of Stephenville is also in the Stephenville ISD.)

On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Erath County, voters can vote at any of the following locations, regardless of where they reside in Erath County: Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington St., Stephenville; or Dublin County Annex, 219 S. Grafton St., Dublin.

City of Stephenville voters will decide on five proposed bond issues as well as two school board positions.

While four positions are up for election on the Stephenville City Council, each place has had one candidate declare so an election will not be held. Those declaring for the positions include incumbents, Ricky Thurman in Place 5 and Gerald Cook in Place 7; and newcomers LeAnn Durfey in Place 1 and Daron Trussell in Place 3.

For Stephenville ISD Board of Trustees, there are two candidates each for Place 2 and Place 3. Both positions are for a full three-year term on the board. (See more information below).

The Dublin Independent School District is having a general election for trustee at-large. (See more information below).

As in Stephenville, the Dublin City Council election had two open positions with two candidates declaring so an election will not be held. Darrell Curry will hold Place 3 and Sammy Moore will hold Place 5.

Lipan ISD and Gordon ISD will be holding bond elections to decide on a variety of facility improvement projects, among other proposals. Details and voting locations can be found below.

Stephenville Proposition A, B, C, D, E election

Stephenville municipal voters will be deciding on a total of five proposed bond issues.

If all five projects get voter approval, the total bond would be $21.275 million. However, voters could vote to approve some projects and not others.

Registered voters in the city of Stephenville will have the opportunity to vote "For" or "Against" the following propositions:

– Prop A: Combined facilities use. Approval of this proposition by voters would combine the senior citizens center, city recreation center and city library into one new facility. Funding would cover the design, construction and equipping of the new facility. The estimated cost of this project is $8 million.

According to information from the city of Stephenville, the cost of Prop A for taxpayers would be $0.3801 per $1,000 valuation. This breaks down to:

• Home valuation, $100,000; cost, $38.01

• Home valuation, $150,000; cost, $57.02

• Home valuation, $200,000; cost, $76.02

• Home valuation, $250,000; cost, $95.03

• Home valuation, $300,000; cost, $114.03

– Prop B: Historic Downtown Revitalization. If approved, these bond dollars would provide funding to the ongoing downtown revitalization project. The funds would help with certain target areas such as redoing streets, sidewalks, lighting, etc. The estimated cost for this project is $5.385 million.

According to information from the city of Stephenville, the cost of Prop B for taxpayers would be $0.2562 per $1,000 valuation. This breaks down to:

• Home valuation, $100,000; cost, $25.62

• Home valuation, $150,000; cost, $38.43

• Home valuation, $200,000; cost, $51.24

• Home valuation, $250,000; cost, $64.05

• Home valuation, $300,000; cost, $76.86

– Prop C: Improvements to Belknap Street. Approval of this proposition would fund improvements to a section of Belknap Street from the Fort Worth and Western Railroad to Mason Street. This would not include the street improvements included in Prop B. Projected cost for this project is $2.16 million.

According to information from the city of Stephenville, the cost of Prop C for taxpayers would be $0.1036 per $1,000 valuation. This breaks down to:

• Home valuation, $100,000; cost, $10.36

• Home valuation, $150,000; cost, $15.54

• Home valuation, $200,000; cost, $20.72

• Home valuation, $250,000; cost, $25.90

• Home valuation, $300,000; cost, $31.08

– Prop D: Street improvements to First, Second, Fifth, Sixth, Cage and Swan streets. This project is estimated to cost $3.73 million.

According to information from the city of Stephenville, the cost of Prop D for taxpayers would be $0.1781 per $1,000 valuation. This breaks down to:

• Home valuation, $100,000; cost, $17.81

• Home valuation, $150,000; cost, $26.72

• Home valuation, $200,000; cost, $35.62

• Home valuation, $250,000; cost, $44.53

• Home valuation, $300,000; cost, $53.43

– Prop E: Next phase of the Bosque River Trail. According to the city's website, "the Bosque River Trail is a walking, hiking and biking trail that runs along the north bank of the Bosque River in Stephenville. The trail measures about 1.5 miles and is both open and wooded at various points. The trail connects the City Park, Boy Scout area and Historical Museum to the downtown area." Estimated cost of this project is $2 million.

According to information from the city of Stephenville, the cost of Prop E for taxpayers would be $0.0961 per $1,000 valuation. This breaks down to:

• Home valuation, $100,000; cost, $9.61

• Home valuation, $150,000; cost, $14.42

• Home valuation, $200,000; cost, $19.22

• Home valuation, $250,000; cost, $24.03

• Home valuation, $300,000; cost, $28.33

If all of the propositions are approved, the total cost to taxpayers would be $1.0141 per $1,000 valuation. This breaks down to:

• Home valuation, $100,000; cost, $101.41

• Home valuation, $150,000; cost, $152.12

• Home valuation, $200,000; cost, $202.82

• Home valuation, $250,000; cost, $253.53

• Home valuation, $300,000; cost, $304.23

Additional information on the proposed projects and bond election can be found on the city of Stephenville's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofsville; a special bond election Facebook page at www.facebook.com/svillebond2021; or on the city's website at stephenvilletx.gov

Stephenville ISD board election

Stephenville Independent School District voters will be deciding on two board positions.

For Board of Trustees Place 2, voters will decide between Mandy McGee O'Neal and Sherrie Evans. This position is for a full, three-year term on the board.

For Board of Trustees Place 3, voters will decide between Chad Elms and Sonia Sandford. This position is also for a full three-year term on the board.

In Place 1, Robert Barberee is running unopposed.

Dublin ISD board election

The Dublin Independent School District is having a general election for trustee at-large.

Candidates are Charlie Bradberry, Raymond Salinas, James Moore and Jeff Weaver. Voters may cast ballots for one, two or three of the individuals to fill board positions.

Lipan ISD bond election

Lipan ISD will be holding a bond election. The voting locations for this bond election will be in Hood County only. The ballot will not be available in Erath County.

According to the official notice of election for the district, the Lipan Independent School District Board of Trustees is asking voters to approve a $9.430 million bond for the purpose of "acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities, the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities, and the purchase of school buses and vehicles."

On election day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lipan Church of Christ, 112 N. Caddo St.

Gordon ISD bond election

Gordon ISD will also be holding a bond election. The voting locations for this election will be in Palo Pinto County only. The ballot will not be available in Erath County.

According to the official election notice, the Gordon ISD board of trustees is asking voters to approve a $12 million bond for the purpose of "acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities, and acquiring any necessary school sites."

A second issue presented to voters is seeking approval of an $800,000 bond for the purpose of "replacing the track surface at the District’s stadium."

On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: Palo Pinto County Annex, 109 N. Oak Ave., Mineral Wells; Gordon Community Center, 201 Houston Ave., Gordon; and the Strawn City Hall, 118 E. Housley, Strawn.