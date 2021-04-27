Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

CASA hosting informational sessions

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the Cross Timbers Area is hosting a series of informational sessions for prospective volunteers.

CASA 101 Informational Sessions are a no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being.

CASA staff and current advocates will discuss what it means to be a CASA, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All informational sessions will be virtual via Zoom.

A link to register can be found on the CASA CTA website at https://www.casacta.org/info

The final session scheduled for April is at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

Newton's to hold ribbon cutting

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Newton's at The Cellar at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Newton's is located at 230 W. College Street, just off the Downtown Square.

Newton's, formerly known as The Cellar, is now the culinary home to Cowboy Chef Newton where you can expect a sophisticated dining experience featuring the best of Newton's take on fine Texas Cuisine.

For more information, visit www.cowboychefnewton.com, facebook.com/newtonscellar or call (254) 505-3235.

Boy Scouts hosting rummage sale

Boy Scout Troop 39 is hosting a fundraising rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 804 E. Long, Stephenville.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward the troop's Philmont camping trip.

For more information or to donate, call (254) 595-2373.

Farmers Market, May Market Madness set for Saturday

The Stephenville Farmers Market kicks off this weekend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Downtown Plaza, 200 W. Washington St.

The Farmers Market will be held the first Saturday of every month from May through November.

In addition, Stephenville Downtown Merchants are hosting May Market Madness 2021, an all-day shopping event.

Shop at any participating merchant and enter to win a merchant gift basket or a $100 merchant gift card.

Quilt guild to meet Saturday

The Town 'n Country Quilt Guild will host its monthly meeting 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Valley Grove Baptist Church, 1731 S. U.S. Hwy 281.

The Quilt Guild meets once a month on the first Saturday of the month at Valley Grove Baptist Church.

For more information, find the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/1588979928008274/

Veldhuizen to perform at Hearsay

Hearsay Wine Bar, 270 W. College St., is hosting a night of live music by Eli Veldhuizen from 7-9 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on Eli, visit www.facebook.com/EliVeldhuizen

MS Trail Ride fundraiser set for Saturday

The Cowboy Capital MS Trail Ride fundraiser for Multiple Sclerosis is celebrating its 24th annual ride on Saturday, May 1 at Tarleton State University's Hunewell Ranch, 5090 CR 182, Stephenville.

Registration for the ride begins at 8 a.m. and the ride begins at 9 a.m.

This ride was the first trail ride in the nation to be sanctioned by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as an official fundraiser.

There will also be a 5K Trail Run and a 1-mile Trail Walk for those that do not ride.

Registration for the 5K and Walk begins at 9 a.m. and they begin at 9:30 a.m.

Fees for the trail ride are $50 per adult, $30 per child.

Fees for the 5K run are $25 per runner.

To register online, visit ccmstrailride.com/registration-sheet

For more information, call Mary Howard at (254) 977-3686 or Diane Tidwell at (254) 592-1895.

Friends of the NRA Benefit set for Saturday

The Erath County Friends of the NRA Benefit is scheduled for 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at City Hall at City Limits 1907 E. Washington St., Stephenville.

It will be a night of dinner, games, and fellowship. No politics, just fun. Limited edition firearms and merchandise will be available.

Individual tickets are $50 and include admission, dinner, and one chance at individual ticket gun drawing. Reserved tables start at $500.

For event tickets, donations, sponsor opportunities, and general information, call Jimmy King at (254) 485-9423.

Jesus People Tour coming to Stephenville

The Ministerial Alliance of Stephenville is hosting the national Jesus People Tour, May 3-5.

Community Serve Days are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday with a concert on Wednesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at Birdsong Amphitheater in the Stephenville City Park.

In Stephenville, the group will be saturating the city with practical acts of service and outreach for two days, all leading to two nights of worship, evangelism and activation.

According to its website jesuspeopletour.com: "We are setting out to unite campuses, churches and communities to serve their cities and then gather to worship, preach the Gospel and activate believers to love like Jesus."

The event is free, but registration is requested. For more information and to register, visit jesuspeopletour.com or the Ministerial Alliance of Stephenville on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleministersalliance

Ministerial Alliance hosting National Day of Prayer events

Beginning at midnight on Thursday, May 6, the Stephenville Ministerial Alliance will begin a 24-hour period of continuous prayer and/or fasting for our hearts, our homes, our churches, our community, and our country in observance of National Day of Prayer.

The group encourage Stephenville residents to be part of this time of prayer.

They will also be hosting a time of praise, prayer, and worship at the Birdsong Amphitheater in Stephenville City Park, 378 W. Long St., at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

For more information or to register for a specific time of prayer, visit the alliance on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleministersalliance

Church, Basic Needs to host rummage sale

Graham Street Church of Christ and Basic Needs are hosting a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 6 and 7, and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8.

The garage sale will be located at Graham Street Church of Christ's Family Center, 375 N. Graham St.

For more information or to donate items, email office@grahamstreetchurch.com

Fossil Rim hosting Twilight T.W.A.N.G.

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center is hosting Twilight T.W.A.N.G., a fun event where patrons can spend an evening exploring the nature of Texas.

Throughout the event, group members will be competing against one another, testing their animal knowledge to become the team that takes home the prize (and bragging rights).

The Twilight T.W.A.N.G. education program includes an adventure into the park, nature walk to test your senses, campfire/s’mores science, and plenty of surprises as the team's educator keeps the fun coming.

The event kicked off April 9, but continues on the following dates: May 7, 15, 21 and 29; and June 4, 12, 18 and 26.

Fee for the program is $50 per person with a five-person minimum.

Registration can be done in advance online at https://fossilrim.org/twilight-twang-reg/.

The center is located at 2299 County Road 2008, Glen Rose.

For more information, email info@fossilrim.org or visit fossilrim.org

CTFAC to host Caring Hearts art show

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting an art show featuring the art of Caring Hearts for Children Foster Children.

The week long exhibit begins May 3 and concludes with a reception on May 8.

More details will be available as the event draws near on the organization's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CTFAC/

Luxury Aesthetics to have grand opening

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for Luxury Aesthetics at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4. Luxury Aesthetics is located at 1917 W. Washington St.

Luxury Aesthetics is a family-owned salon specializing in lash extensions, permanent make-up, facials, spray tanning, waxing, teeth whitening, and more.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (970) 629-9536.

V6 Rach Weddings & Events having ribbon cutting

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for V6 Ranch Weddings & Events at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. It is located at 513 W. Lingleville Road.

V6 Ranch Weddings & Events specializes in wedding and event planning along with day of coordination. They are able to plan any and all events from weddings, birthday parties/showers, to company events.

For more information, call them at (979) 900-8223, or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/V6RanchWeddings

Note: Information for community briefs can be submitted to: lstaebner@lubbockonline.com