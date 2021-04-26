Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council to host Family Funday featuring renowned quilt appraiser

E-T staff report

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting a multi-generational Family Funday on Saturday at its gallery located at 204 River North Blvd.

The Funday will include creative arts and crafts activities celebrating the national traveling exhibit “Cloth as a Community” at CTFAC and “If Quilts Could Talk” at the Tarleton W.K. Gordon Center.

The arts and crafts are scheduled for 1-3 p.m. and include colorful stamp painting, weaving yarn art, designing “no-sew” patchwork canvas bags, along with other Funday activity pages. These projects could make wonderful Mother’s Day gifts.

Guests will have a chance to add their unique design to the CTFAC Community Quilt by creating their own piece of patchwork to be sewn into the quilt, which will later become part of CTFAC’s permanent art collection.

The event will also feature renowned quilt appraiser Marcia Kaylakie from Austin, who will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for private quilt appraisals. Each quilt will take a half an hour to appraise and will cost $65.

Kaylakie has been making, collecting and appraising quilts since 1988 and has appeared in numerous books, magazines, and newspapers over the years. She is a member of the Professional Appraisers of Quilts and Quilted Textiles and has many years of experience working with textiles of all types, including curating quilt exhibits, “Eye of the Needle” and guest curator for the exhibit, “Quilts in our Community” displayed in the Great Hall of the Texas Memorial Museum of Science and History.

She is also the author of “Texas Quilts and Quilters: A Lone Star Legacy.”

The Family Funday is free to the public and refreshments will be served.

For more information about the event or to schedule a private quilt appraisal, call CTFAC at (254) 965-6190.