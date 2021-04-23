Stop the Silence raises awareness of victims of violence, resources available

E-T staff report

Residents of all ages came together for a Stop the Silence rally on Tuesday at Optimist Jaycee Park in Stephenville to raise awareness of the number of violent crimes and victims of violence in Erath County, as well as highlight resources available to those affected.

In conjunction with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which is April 18-24, the event aimed to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available.

Representatives from a variety of organizations were on hand, showing support and informing the public of the services they offer.

Some of those organizations include: Cross Timbers Family Services; Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center; Texas Health Resources; CASA for the Cross Timbers Area; Ranger College; Tarleton State University; STAR Council on Substance Abuse; and Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) Cross Timbers Chapter, among others.

Organizers previously said they were specifically focusing on child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence as they asked Erath County to "Stand up, speak out and make a difference for victims of violence."