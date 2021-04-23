One new COVID-19 case reported in county; center still providing free vaccinations

E-T staff report

Erath County saw an increase of one new case of COVID-19 this week, according to a report released Friday by county emergency management officials. The new case was confirmed in Stephenville.

As of Wednesday, 23.6% of Texans have been fully vaccinated, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

The average number of new cases decreased by 91 statewide compared with the seven-day average a week ago. On Thursday, 2,195 new confirmed cases were reported statewide, the Tribune reports.

Eligibility requirements for Texans seeking to be vaccinated now include all adults. Those 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and individuals age 18 or older are eligible to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Area residents can receive their vaccine at the Erath County Vaccination Center, 2900 W. Washington St., Ste. 92. The vaccinations are free for everyone. To contact the clinic for an appointment or more information, call (254) 459-5053. To register online, go to erathcounty.quickbase.com/

Once registered, an official will contact individuals about their assigned appointment date and time. No walk-ins are allowed.

To keep informed of the latest availability at the center, follow their social media page at facebook.com/Erathcountyvaccinecenter

Of the total 3,184 cases reported in Erath County since the beginning of the pandemic, 15 are listed as active. Of those, 3,101 are listed as recovered, and 68 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the report states.

Of the total cases, 209 have been among those ages 0-12 years old; 394 cases among those 13-19 years old; and 781 cases among those 20-29 years old.

In the 30- to 39-year-old age group, there have been 397 cases; 894 in the 40-64 age group; and 501 in the 65 and older age group. For eight of the confirmed cases, the age of those affected is unknown.

Of the total cases, 1,770 are female and 1,414 are male.

Currently, there are no Erath County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.

Across the state

The national pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations is affecting harder-hit communities in Texas who benefit from the single-shot vaccine. The state is beating the national rate of seniors who are fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Tribune.

Although average new cases and hospitalizations have decreased since January, health experts advise people to keep masking and get vaccinated, the Tribune reports.

As of Thursday, the state has reported around 2.5 million confirmed cases in 254 counties since the pandemic began and there were at least 2,935 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 15, 2020, in Matagorda County. As of Thursday, 48,828 Texans who tested positive for the virus have died.